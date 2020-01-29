The city has approved a larger, second round of grants for projects designed to fight poverty as part of the Bridges to Progress initiative.
Formerly called Poverty to Progress, the initiative draws on Lynchburg’s poverty reduction budget to brainstorm and enact ideas to help support citizens in 10 areas such as transportation or food disparity.
Council members approved splitting $114,375 of the city’s $142,790 poverty reduction budget for 2020 between nine projects at its Tuesday meeting. As a part of B2P herself, Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan abstained from the vote.
Representatives of the different B2P committees turned in grant proposals to the city’s Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) in November.
Councilman Randy Nelson reported Tuesday that CDAC approved all but one project: a $1,500 proposal to fund a breakfast-style event that would emphasize the importance of employee child care to area businesses and encourage a collaborative area solution between businesses. The idea was brought by the Early Childhood committee.
Councilman Beau Wright moved to approve that proposal as well, to which Nelson and the others agreed.
Councilman Turner Perrow asked that data be complied on the projects' outcomes so CDAC can reflect on them in future years.
“Please be good stewards of our tax dollars, and I hope that you all have enormous success in your programs,” he said.
Initially planned for city council’s Dec. 10 meeting, Assistant City Manager John Hughes told B2P committee representatives at a meeting last week that busy meeting agendas pushed the grant proposals back.
During the first round of grants, seven committees were awarded a total of $23,532 in June 2018, before Poverty to Progress was merged with Bridges of Central Virginia. Each committee was allowed to apply for up to $5,000 each.
Grant funds unused within about a year were put back into the poverty reduction budget. Hughes said about $16,000 was returned for a variety reasons, including varying expense projections, use of committee members’ personal funds and use of other grant funds for projects.
This grant period will be over on Feb. 1 of next year.
