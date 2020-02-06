RUSTBURG — After an intense cross-examination, Felix Jerome Jefferson III was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison for his role in the death of 22-year-old Lisa Henderson.
Henderson, of Appomattox was shot multiple times in April of 2018 by both Jefferson and Marquis Williams, her boyfriend at the time. Williams was previously sentenced to life in prison for her murder.
Jefferson led law enforcement to a secluded spot in the woods where Henderson's body lay, days after she was shot. Henderson’s body was found with nine gunshot wounds and surrounded by multiple cartridge cases in an area 300 to 400 yards off Plum Branch Road.
Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews grilled Jefferson on why he continued hanging out with Williams after he learned Williams was a gang member and accompanied him on a trip up to Baltimore trafficking guns.
After first saying he didn't know why Williams led the two out into the woods without cellphones the night of April 5, 2018, Jefferson eventually acknowledged he thought Williams might harm Henderson.
Henderson's mother said after the hearing that while she's relieved the cases have closed, the 23-year sentence isn't really the outcome she wanted and the pain of losing her daughter will never really end.
