Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The search for Kenneth Garren's replacement as president of University of Lynchburg continues as the school begins to talk with prospective candidates.
According to an email from search committee co-chairs Kathryn Pumphrey and Walker Sydnor sent Tuesday to members of the university community, WittKieffer, the school's search partner, has been soliciting nominations, collecting resumes and talking with prospective candidates.
The search is confidential so prospects and candidates cannot be discussed outside of the 17-member search committee.
"Still, we are very encouraged by the number and quality of individuals who have expressed interesting in leading University of Lynchburg," the email states.
In the upcoming months, the search committee plans to hold a first and second review of candidates, select semi-finalists and hold first-round interviews by October.
In November, the committee plans to hold final interviews and have a candidate selected by December or January.
Mike Jones, associate vice president for UL communications and marketing, said the school is seeking a dynamic leader to build on the Garren's legacy.
The university hopes the new president will begin by August 2020.
Garren, the school's 11th president, will retire next year after 18 years of leadership.
Photos: Lynchburg College, the early years
On July 1, 2018, Lynchburg College became the University of Lynchburg. Here's a look back in photos at some earlier years at the school.
1962-02-12 Water Ballet Pointers
1961-06-12 Summer Session Registration
Undated - Josephus and Sarah Hopwood
1936 Aerial
1960-11-22 Champion Booters
1961-11-21 Initiates Greeted
1958-01-31 On All-Star Squad
1960-03-20 LC Couples
1960-05-01 View Cornerstone
1960-06-06 President's Garden Party
1961-05-22 Racy Library Display
1961-05-01 Homecoming Court
1962-08-09 Dormitory fallout shelter
1965-06-07 LC commencement
1965-06-14 Cheerleaders Limber up
1965-09-23 Gets Award
1966-01-21 Hip Bone Connected to the ...
1965-09-25 Grading begun for LC Chapel
1966-03-27 Taking Shape
1966-11-02 Going up, up
1967-01-05 Steeple Goes Up
1966-06-14 Taking Draft Tests
1966-06-13 Nearing Completion
1961-06-06 Lynchburg College Choir
1968-02-05 New LC dormitory takes shape
1968-04-02 Lynchburg College
1969-01-26 LC gym nears completion
1969-04-07 Walls for Capron Library Rise
1969-04-17 Dedication scheduled
1970-01-13 Scene At Lake
1970-08-19 College Landmark Razed
1972-03-24 Equipment Donated
Get breaking news emails
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**