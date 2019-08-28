Kenneth R. Garren

The search for Kenneth Garren's replacement as president of University of Lynchburg continues as the school begins to talk with prospective candidates.

According to an email from search committee co-chairs Kathryn Pumphrey and Walker Sydnor sent Tuesday to members of the university community, WittKieffer, the school's search partner, has been soliciting nominations, collecting resumes and talking with prospective candidates.

The search is confidential so prospects and candidates cannot be discussed outside of the 17-member search committee.

"Still, we are very encouraged by the number and quality of individuals who have expressed interesting in leading University of Lynchburg," the email states.

In the upcoming months, the search committee plans to hold a first and second review of candidates, select semi-finalists and hold first-round interviews by October.

In November, the committee plans to hold final interviews and have a candidate selected by December or January.

Mike Jones, associate vice president for UL communications and marketing, said the school is seeking a dynamic leader to build on the Garren's legacy.

The university hopes the new president will begin by August 2020.

Garren, the school's 11th president, will retire next year after 18 years of leadership.

Tags

Reporter

