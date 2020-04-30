Lynchburg City Council members are preparing to conduct the first round of interviews in their nationwide search for the next city manager.
Despite the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, council is still on schedule to name a new chief administrator by the time current City Manager Bonnie Svrcek retires on June 30, according to Mayor Treney Tweedy.
Tweedy said a recruitment firm hired by the city has presented council members with about 15 to 20 applicants to consider for the position. With the help of the firm, the seven-member body will narrow the field before conducting the first round of interviews.
The stakes are high. The next city manager will take the job as the Hill City navigates a public health threat and economic downturn. Revenue projections for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, show the city is likely to lose $6.5 million in local taxes and fees, according to Chief Finance Officer Donna Witt.
“This is a challenging time,” Tweedy said. “So the fact that Lynchburg is still appealing to people and folks are still thinking about the possibility of being our next city manager is exciting.”
Under Lynchburg’s charter, the city manager is the top-ranking administrator in the Hill City. Like other Virginia cities with council-manager systems, Lynchburg’s city manager is tasked with running the day-to-day business of government and submitting policy recommendations to city council.
With an annual salary of more than $202,000, the city manager is the highest paid public official in Lynchburg, according to James Lowe, the city’s director of human resources.
Tweedy said council is on track to follow a rough timeline suggested earlier this year by Svrcek, which calls for council to name a new city manager as early as mid-May. Svrcek has said she will stay on the job past June if a new city manager is not appointed in time.
Svrcek was elevated to city manager in 2016 after serving as deputy city manager for 16 years. It is unclear if council members are considering internal applications for the position, including current Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka and Assistant City Manager John Hughes, IV. Council members declined to provide details about individual candidates, citing confidentiality concerns.
At-large council member Randy Nelson, however, said council is considering candidates from across the country. He said the council is taking a thorough approach to the selection process.
“We are simultaneously formulating written questions to present to the pool of applicants we will prioritize in our first round of selections,” Nelson said in an email. “We plan to then conduct online interviews in the next rounds and conclude with live interviews of the finalists.”
Tweedy said her ideal city manager is a public servant with experience running a city at least as large as Lynchburg, a leader who can work closely with a diverse group of city residents and someone who has the skills to help businesses and workers recover from the pandemic.
“I want a city manager that understands our population, our demographics and the culture of our city,” Tweedy said. “COVID-19 definitely is presenting challenges and so with that, we have to restore ourselves.”
