Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Schuch has announced he does not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires.
"That contract compels me to notify the board of my intentions no later than June of 2020, but I want to give you as much time as possible to plan for the upcoming transition," Schuch said in a statement provided by a school system spokesman.
"I also want you to know that I will remain committed to leading this school division until my final day on the job and also to pledge my personal support to doing as much or as little as the board may request in facilitating the transition of leadership."
Schuch said he does not know what he plans to do after he leaves the position, "but I will certainly be praying about and contemplating that question during the next 19 and a half months."
