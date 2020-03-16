Lynchburg resident Melanie Jones was one of many grateful parents who saw a school bus approach her child’s bus stop Monday to drop off food. Monday was the first day of the mandatory two-week closure of Virginia’s K-12 schools.
The Lynchburg City Schools bus stopped on Carrington Road in Lynchburg and Jones’ children grabbed their bagged meals — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, string cheese, cherry tomatoes, applesauce, cereal, milk and juice in plastic bags.
The drop-off is part of local school divisions’ efforts to make sure students are fed during the closure.
Jones said she was glad the school division was making student nutrition a priority during this time.
“I’ve had to stay home from work to be with my kids,” Jones said. “So this is very helpful to me.”
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks, through March 27. Officials in Lynchburg and Bedford, Campbell, Appomattox, Amherst and Nelson counties said their nutrition and transportation staffs are distributing meals to students across their divisions.
On Monday, Lynchburg City Schools’ nutrition staff and bus drivers worked to bag and deliver meals to more than 8,000 enrolled students across the city. According to LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb, 5,000 meals were bagged for delivery and 1,028 were picked up. Babb said the division had 65 buses on routes in the city Monday.
Bagged meals included breakfast and lunch and will be distributed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the closure. Babb said Monday’s bags included cereal for breakfast and sandwiches for lunch. Various breakfast items will be served throughout the week, including Pop-Tarts and pancakes, but lunch will stay the same. Meals will only be handed to individual students.
LCS will stop at every elementary school in the division while middle and high school students can pick up meals at the elementary school bus stop nearest to them. A map of all stops and approximate stop times can be found on the division’s website. Curbside meal pick-up is also available at Heritage and E.C. Glass high schools and Dunbar and Linkhorne middle schools from 11 a.m. to noon.
Sterling Wilder, executive director of the Jubilee Family Development Center and Ward II representative on Lynchburg City Council, said he was impressed to see the school division bringing meals to bus stops.
“It’s really nice,” Wilder said. “I was really surprised, and I know this will mean a lot to families right now.”
Wilder said this service could provide some stability to families during this time of fear and instability. He said he encouraged his own children to wait for a meal at a bus stop near their home.
Wilder said he thinks the division has some kinks to work out with the distribution — three different buses attempted to drop food at the Jubilee Family Development Center on Monday — probably because several buses drop LCS students at the center daily.
Announcements about food delivery are posted to the division’s website and social media channels.
Beginning today, Campbell County Public Schools will have free breakfasts and lunches available for pick-up at all elementary schools Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An extra meal may be picked up on Thursday for Friday.
Bedford County Public Schools announced Monday it will begin meal distribution March 18. Meals will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance of Bedford, Montvale, Boonsboro, Goodview and Huddleston elementary schools, New London Academy, Staunton River Middle School, and Liberty and Jefferson Forest high schools. Those locations could change in the future “based on participation and other factors.”
Appomattox County Public Schools will begin meal distribution Wednesday, when pick-up of breakfast and lunch will be offered at Appomattox Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all students, according to a message from the division Monday. The service will continue on weekdays through March 27.
ACPS Superintendent Annette Bennett said she is working with representatives from the faith community to see how the division might partner with churches for food distribution.
Bennett said the division is working to maintain instruction during the closure by preparing learning packets for all students. A drive-through system will be used to distribute those packets on Tuesday. Bennett said Appomattox Primary School and Appomattox Elementary School will use the schools’ car rider area for packet pick-up, and Appomattox Middle School and Appomattox County High School will use the schools’ bus loops. Parents can pick up their student’s materials from 1 to 6 p.m. March 17.
Amherst County Public Schools said meal distribution began Monday and will continue through the closure. Breakfasts and lunches will be distributed daily at Amherst County High School, Monelison Middle School and Temperance Elementary School from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. The division plans to have meals available for neighborhood delivery by the transportation department by Thursday.
Nelson County Public Schools will offer bagged breakfasts and lunches beginning Tuesday. Nelson Middle School will be the pick-up location on Wednesday and March 25 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
On March 19, 24 and 26, meals will be available for pick-up at various distribution locations across the county from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution locations can be found on the county’s website.
Beginning Thursday, families will also be able to pick up instructional materials at the same locations, Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
