Lynchburg City Schools this week canceled all out-of-town field trips and Bedford County Public Schools canceled all school-sponsored events that involve travel outside of the local region until April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A message sent to LCS families and staff Wednesday said the division will continue to monitor new information about the virus and work on refunding or rescheduling out-of-town trips. All field trips will be limited to the city of Lynchburg. LCS also announced Wednesday it will postpone SAT exams scheduled for March 14 at E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools. A makeup date will be determined by the College Board.
A Thursday email from Bedford County Public Schools to parents said “school-sponsored travel on charter buses, trains, airplanes, or other public transportation” is prohibited until April 30, at which time the decision would be revisited. The division said it “would make every effort” to help families recoup any funds paid for trips and asked them to make sure their child’s emergency contact information is up-to-date.
Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, said a school field trip to Northern Virginia was scheduled for later this week but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Four teachers and 10 students from Rustburg High School and Altavista Combined School were set to attend the Secondary School Writing Centers Association Annual Conference in Annandale on March 13 and 14, but will now attend virtually, Stanley said.
Stanley said the division “will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 as we evaluate our travel plans.”
Bedford County Public Schools sent a message to division families and staff Wednesday urging adults and students to stay home if they are sick. The division will be eliminating all perfect attendance awards and incentives, to avoid any pressure for students to be at schools when feeling symptomatic.
No Appomattox County Public Schools travel or mass gatherings have been canceled at this time, Superintendent Annette Bennett said.
“Right now we are looking at every event on a case by case basis to determine if there is reason for concern,” Bennett said in an email Wednesday.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
