Amherst County Public Schools announced last week that Lauren Kershner has been selected as the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the division. Kershner is a school counselor at Central Elementary School.

“She has been a leader at the local, state, and national level in promoting the importance of our school counselors, supporting the wellbeing of our students and engaging our families to build a strong educational community,” Jim Gallagher, director of human resources for the division, said in an email release.

Kershner has worked with the school division since 2014.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments