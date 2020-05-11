Amherst County Public Schools announced last week that Lauren Kershner has been selected as the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the division. Kershner is a school counselor at Central Elementary School.
“She has been a leader at the local, state, and national level in promoting the importance of our school counselors, supporting the wellbeing of our students and engaging our families to build a strong educational community,” Jim Gallagher, director of human resources for the division, said in an email release.
Kershner has worked with the school division since 2014.
