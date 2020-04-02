With students out of school buildings for the remainder of the academic year, some construction and maintenance projects are moving along at an accelerated pace.
On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 public schools to close for the remainder of the academic year. Maintenance personnel in some school divisions are using the shutdown to their advantage, while abiding by social distancing and other safety guidelines.
Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson said several projects that were slated to begin over spring break or toward the end of the school year can now move forward sooner.
“Our buildings are generally occupied all the time and it’s hard to get projects done,” Johnson said. “So, when they’re not occupied, these are good times to get in there.”
And some projects have already been completed. Altavista Combined School was scheduled to have some painting done over the division’s April 13-17 spring break, but the unexpected school closure allowed that project to be completed during the last week in March.
A new elevator at Brookville High School was scheduled to be installed toward the end of the school year and into the summer, Johnson said, but that project has now been rescheduled to begin toward the middle of April. Johnson said there were concerns that the project would have to continue into the school year, so this extra time could help alleviate some of that stress.
Painting the gym, a boys’ locker room and some hallways at Brookville High School will also begin ahead of schedule, Johnson said. Also in April, gym floors in the division will be refinished, Rustburg Elementary School’s gym will be painted, and the floors in the principal and assistant principal’s offices at Concord Elementary School will be repaired.
Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said the $24 million addition at Forest Middle School will be accelerated as a result of the school closure. The new two-story addition includes a new main entrance, classroom space, a new gymnasium, fitness center, multi-purpose rooms, a new courtyard and a glass-enclosed bridge that will connect the second story of the addition to the original building.
Some final steps in the project needed to occur when students were no longer in school, such as construction at the points of attachment between the original school and the new addition, selling and removing the mobile classrooms on campus, and completing the parking lot and bus loop.
The summer months were going to be a busy time as contractors worked to finish those final steps before students returned for the fall semester. Those pieces of the project, which would have been difficult to complete with students and staff occupying the original building, can now move forward sooner.
“What it’s going to do for the Forest Middle School project is relax the crunch of the summertime a little bit for the contractor,” Duis said. “It gives some more flexibility to the contractor and helps us be in on time in the fall.”
Duis said BCPS maintenance staff is continuing to work during the closure ensuring that lawnmowers are serviced, grass cut and meals delivered, all while abiding by social distancing and other guidelines.
Annette Bennett, superintendent of Appomattox County Public Schools, said the division is looking into how capital improvement projects might be accelerated due to the closure, but no specific plans have been made at this time.
Ben Copeland, deputy superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, said the division is taking advantage of the closure and moving some projects up from the first week in June to the next few weeks.
Copeland said most projects that were slated to begin toward the end of the school year have already been approved by the board, so contractors were just waiting to get started when students got out of school.
Roof replacements at Heritage High and R.S. Payne elementary schools were slated for the summer, Copeland said, but can begin as soon as the contractors are ready. Copeland said this extra time could relieve some deadline pressure on these projects.
“Instead of trying to do a roof replacement in nine weeks, we’ve now got two extra months, if they choose to use it,” Copeland said.
The division will also take advantage of the extra time to begin working on projects regarding heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, chillers and boilers while classrooms are empty, he said.
Copeland said some Lynchburg schools were scheduled to have some painting done over the summer, so those projects can also move forward sooner.
The division is working to develop a maintenance team comprised of an electrician, a plumber, an HVAC worker and some general maintenance workers, that can go into a school building over the closure and address all the issues in that building at one time, Copeland said.
In addition to maintenance projects, Copeland said the division is looking to complete some technology projects, such as installing new intercom systems and security cameras, during this closure. Typically, he said, intercom systems would be installed over the summer and cameras would have to be replaced after school hours.
“When kids are in the building, you’ve got a limited window of opportunity to get in and do things,” Copeland said. “Now they can get in and do everything they need to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.