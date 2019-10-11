The Lynchburg City School Board met all day Friday to discuss board protocols, a long-term strategic plan for the schools, and a legislative agenda for the upcoming General Assembly.
The retreat, which was held at the University of Lynchburg, included presentations on LCS' budget process, data on staff diversity, and how to address student wellness within the classroom. The meeting was informational, and Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the goal was to review the full strategic plan draft for LCS, a document covering five years of goals for Lynchburg schools.
Edwards said the strategic plan works "to really keep [the board] grounded" as they go into budget season and consider future needs.
A presentation on personnel diversity, led by Marie Gee, personnel director for LCS, said the schools are looking to diversify their teaching staff. She said 15.5% of LCS’ teachers are people of color, and 14% are African American. Statewide, 16% of teachers are people of color, and 11% are African American.
In Lynchburg, just 4.5% of teachers are African American males. Of Lynchburg school principals, 66.6% are white.
During the presentation, Gee said all students benefit from having teachers of color in their classrooms, but the benefits are greater for African-American students.
“With the presence of just one black teacher in grades three through five, the chance of dropping out of high school decreased by 29%,” Gee said, adding African-American students in kindergarten through third grade who have one African-American teacher are 13% more likely to enroll in college.
Gee said she is reaching out to programs in the region and around Virginia to grow diversity within LCS staff, such as the Black Educators Initiative through Virginia Commonwealth University.
The presentation also covered hiring strategies and ways to encourage teachers to come to Lynchburg.
“There is a critical shortage [of] teachers,” she said. “Some of the barriers to coming into education [are] the tuition costs. It’s really hard to convince people to come into the teaching profession.”
Superintendent Crystal Edwards led a session on teacher professional development and how staff can cultivate student growth within classrooms. Edwards also stressed the importance of trained staff who can help students with behavioral issues when teachers don’t know how to help.
Board chair Susan Morrison echoed Edwards’ concerns regarding the need for specialists to help students with greater behavioral issues and said she hopes to discuss this topic in-depth at an upcoming work session.
A lobbyist from the Virginia School Board Association led a session on how to advocate for LCS schools with legislators before the upcoming General Assembly, and the board members identified items they want to include on their legislative agenda.
The current legislative agenda draft includes early childhood education, educational technology, African American curriculum, teacher recruitment and retention, teacher-aide positions, state testing, standards of quality, standards of accreditation, funding formulas, and school safety and construction.
Board member Robert Brennan said he hopes to bring LCS’ legislative agenda before Lynchburg City Council on Nov. 6, and to a state legislator between November and January.
The board also discussed their new Adopt-a-School program and decided which school will be partnered with which board member. The board members will attend and participate in events at their adopted schools throughout the year. It was not specified who was assigned which school.
Morrison said the group will try the new initiative for six months and then discuss how it’s going and if the board needs to make any changes.
“I’m excited about this,” Morrison said.
The board will reschedule its Oct. 15 work session to an undecided date due to LCS’ fall break, which is Oct. 11 through Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.