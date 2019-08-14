A saxophone sits in a display case at Oakland — The Nelson County Museum of History.
This instrument that Linda Hope Staton played in the high school band might seem like an odd addition to a display remembering the disaster that claimed 125 lives.
No one knows what happened to the Staton family the night of Aug. 19, 1969, but the bodies of Linda, 19; her parents Charles, 67, and Flossie, 58; and friend Audrey Zirkle, 17, were found near the Staton home in Tyro.
Linda, a rising sophomore at Radford College, had attended a high school band practice that afternoon with her friend Audrey, a senior.
Linda’s saxophone was discovered a few months after the storm by a highway worker miles downstream of the family home, still in its case. It was given to her sister, Joann Staton Baldock, of Amherst County.
For years, the case remained unopened, but Baldock eventually had it restored and provided it to the museum where it remains on display.