After more than two decades of service, the Salvation Army family store in Appomattox is closing this weekend, signaling the loss of the last remaining thrift store location in the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg service area.
The store was originally opened in a strip mall off of U.S. 460 in Appomattox in 1991. Though it briefly closed in 2000, the store was reopened by Sharon Crouse, the current manager of the Appomattox branch, in downtown Appomattox in 2001.
"We'll be sad to leave. We've been here a while," Crouse said of her 17 years at the store. "We know a lot of people, and a lot of people have been very generous."
Crouse said she had noticed dropping customer numbers in recent years. Since much of the clientele is an older generation, said Crouse, some of the people who shopped at the thrift store have since passed, or stopped coming in.
In 2016, the Salvation Army closed its Lynchburg thrift store, leaving the Appomattox branch the sole surviving location in the surrounding counties of Campbell, Amherst, Bedford and Nelson.
Though the Appomattox store is now closing its doors, the Salvation Army still has a strong presence in the Lynchburg area according to Tammy Shank, director of development for the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located in Lynchburg on Park Avenue, is seeing a greater need than ever, Shank said.
"We're trying to refocus our energies where they could be used best," Shank said. "Our greatest need right now is with people through family services."
At the Center of Hope, they provide 24-hour-emergency shelter, a community feeding program, a free clothing closet and family services — like assistance with utilities and rent.
Last year, the center provided 32,000 meals to the community, 12,000 nights of shelter and met more than 6,500 needs through family services.
Any donations of clothes, shoes and food can still be brought the the Center of Hope, though they do not accept items that the thrift stores took, like furniture or electronics.
"We saw this as the greater need we have right now, and we need to focus all our donations to put them where our donors want them to go," Shank said. "We want to have the best interests of our programs in place."
Currently, Shank said the Salvation Army is seeing a need for more donations to their clothing closet, free to those who qualify, and other services like food baskets and financial aid.
However, she added that they are maintaining their business license, so they can continue to explore opportunities for a new store location in the future.
Like Crouse, she noted a drop in traffic at the Appomattox location, and more opportunities for people to purchase affordable clothing in the area that weren't there before.
"It wasn't a high-traffic area. We had been seeing dropping numbers," Shank said. "It costs to pay for a location and maintenance. We had to ask ourselves: are we at a place where this is benefiting, or could we use those resources in a better way?"
Capt. Trey Jones of the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg said he could not speak specifically to the revenue that the Appomattox store produced, but emphasized that it was not contributing a significant stream of revenue to the larger organization.
"Very little was coming from the thrift store," Trey said. "It also wasn't a drain, but it was heading in that direction. Rather than becoming a drain, we decided to become the best stewards of our resources and continue to serve the most needed community."
Trey said the Salvation Army requires about $1 million annually to run the entire operation, and is currently looking at an annual budget of about $1.7 million. A majority of the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg's revenue is generated through private donations and foundations or grants, and about 20% is generated by the annual Red Kettle Campaign, during the holiday season.
Trey said the store has been breaking even for a while, and when they do face losses from the store, it's usually $3,000 or $4,000, but with its closure they are not losing additional revenue required for the program.
While the Lynchburg area has seen a loss of Salvation Army thrift and family stores, Joseph Cohen, communications manager at the Salvation Army USA National Headquarters, said this is not a national trend.
Of the 1,177 Salvation Army family and thrift stores across the nation, they only decreased by 13 last year — which Cohen stressed does not signal a downward trend.
"What you're seeing locally is more specific to that community," Cohen said.
He added that this is not a signal of a decline, as the organization has many different revenue streams to support their programming — like Red Kettle Campaigns, private donors, local partners, mail appeals or digital fundraisers.
"Each Salvation Army is unique," Cohen said. "They operate based on the need in their community ... the most important thing is that the community is aware of the services the Salvation Army is providing, and giving regularly."
With doors slated to close on Saturday at the Appomattox store, Crouse said it's hard to see it go. In the future, she said she'd love to see another store open and serve the clientele that has become like a family to her.
"You can't put a price tag on things you do for people, and [the community] has done plenty for us, too," Crouse said. "It works both ways, it's like a family thing. They help us, we help them."