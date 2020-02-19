A Rustburg woman was sentenced Tuesday to a month in jail after pleading guilty to downgraded charges from a Lynchburg shooting last year.
Quashana Urekia Adams, 24, was initially charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony but pleaded guilty to assault and battery of Sherman Morris as part of a plea agreement.
Morris said he had been to a nearby party March 23 and was on his way to his Monsview Place home after 11 p.m. when he was shot in his left buttock, according to evidence offered by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.
Adams, her boyfriend and two young children had moved in next door to Morris recently, Harrison said, and Adams told police Morris had tried to sell a TV to her boyfriend in the past.
That night, Adams said Morris acted aggressively toward her and tried to sell her drugs, according to Harrison, but Morris denied that version of events. Morris did admit to drinking that evening, Harrison said.
When Morris refused to leave, Adams told police she got a handgun from her bedroom and fired off shots in Morris’ direction from where her car was parked, according to Harrison.
Adams apologized in court Tuesday and said she never intended to hurt anyone. Harrison said Morris has indicated he’s happy with the outcome of the case and has moved on with his life — both he and Adams have moved to different locations.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said he recognized there were extenuating circumstances to the shooting and Adams has no prior criminal history.
He sentenced her to 30 days in jail to be served on weekends and on work release. She’ll get credit for time served in jail and was granted a delayed report date.
