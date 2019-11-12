A Rustburg man died Saturday after a crash in Campbell County, police said.
Russell W. Breeden, 52, was the driver of a 1994 Toyota Tacoma northbound on U.S. 29 when the truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer, Virginia State Police said.
The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. at the intersection with Virginia 24.
Breeden, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.
The tractor-trailer driver, whose name police did not release, was not injured.
Virginia State Police are investigating.
