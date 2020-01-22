A house fire on Wednesday morning in Rustburg has left one resident displaced, according to a Campbell County news release.
The fire was at a home on Mountain Lane, according to the Campbell County Fire Marshal. An adult female was at home at the time of the structure fire, though no injuries have been reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the resident.
With no electric power service to the home, a kerosene heater was being used as a heat source. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Lyn-Dan Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Campbell County Department of Public Safety responded to the fire.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available through the Campbell County Fire Marshal.
