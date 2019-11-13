A Rustburg woman was found guilty Tuesday of embezzling and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Lynchburg woman she was caring for two and a half years.
Brandi Starr Floyd, 33, was charged with seven counts of credit card fraud, four counts of embezzlement and two counts of financially exploiting an incapacitated person.
Floyd was caretaker for a woman who has a disease that causes her physical and cognitive impairment, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger said at the outset of Floyd’s trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Between summer 2015 and the end of 2018, Floyd misused the woman’s credit cards for her own personal purchases, paid herself more than the two had agreed on and withdrew thousands from the woman’s 401(k) when the woman couldn’t have understood the implications and penalties.
Though the precise amount is difficult to determine between different accounts and transfers, Floyd took around $77,00 from the woman illegally, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Joseph Sanzone, Floyd’s attorney, said his client took on extra duties on top of the chores and grocery shopping she typically did as a caretaker. He said Floyd paid the woman back for incidental purchases she made.
The victim testified Tuesday to Floyd coming by her Ravenwood Drive home once or twice a week to help out and giving her a credit card a few times to buy groceries. She denied ever needing to pay for a list of expenses Pflieger asked her about, from court fines to payments on other people’s cars to purchases at sporting goods or toy stores.
The victim paid her credit card balance down to zero every month, but Pflieger introduced evidence that her cards were maxed out within two years.
Sanzone established with the woman that she never made complaints to any financial institutions or to Floyd herself about any transactions.
The victim said she got along well with Floyd and didn’t remember loaning her money.
Noticing a disparity around Christmas in 2018, the victim and her sister reported the transactions to Adult Protective Services, which then contacted the Lynchburg Police Department. Floyd was indicted in June.
Sanzone pointed out there was no evidence his client had any disagreements with the woman she was caring for, and phone recordings played in court about transfer of the woman’s retirement money showed she knew what she was doing.
Pflieger argued there were so many “loans” made to Floyd that the victim would definitely remember them. The victim’s incapacity to properly handle finances would be readily apparent to anyone, he said.
Lynchburg Circuit Judge Ed Burnette found Floyd guilty of all charges except for the two financial exploitation charges.
She is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 23 and remains out of jail on bond.
