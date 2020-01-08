The Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for a conditional use permit that would allow for the construction of new affordable housing on Florida Avenue.
Rush Homes, a nonprofit that provides affordable housing to people with disabilities and low incomes, submitted the request to the city to construct 48 new apartments at 2117 Florida Ave., about a quarter mile from Campbell Avenue, less than a quarter mile from Food Lion and less than a mile from James Crossing Apartments.
According to city documents, apartments are a permitted use within the B-3, Community Business District upon approval of a conditional use permit by the planning commission and city council.
If approved by city council, which will tentatively hear the request at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, an existing vacant home on the property would be demolished.
The site plan shows two two-story buildings with 24 units each. A third building would be used for gatherings and office space. All units would be handicap accessible.
The total cost of the project, called Florida Terrace, is roughly $8.4 million.
Of the 48 apartments contained in two buildings, 13 would be designated for families with disabilities, five for tenants with developmental disabilities, and seven for families exiting homelessness. The remaining apartments would serve the general low-income population, Dawn Fagan, Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority executive director, told The News & Advance in November.
Jeff Smith, executive director of Rush Homes, told the planning commission Wednesday the project would be built in partnership with the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which would provide manpower for the apartments but Rush Homes would act as the developer and property manager.
Smith said there would be between six and seven different funding sources for the project.
He added that although there will be associated parking at the apartment complex, most resident do not own a car and either walk or take the bus. There is a nearby bus stop 40 feet from the property entrance as well as within the shopping center down the street.
“We’re answering the call that we need more affordable housing,” he said Wednesday.
During public comments, four neighbors spoke in favor of the project. There were no opposing comments.
Wayne Ferguson, who lives across the street, said he supported the project as long as the property was well maintained.
Smith said Rush Homes contracts with a maintenance company that responds to online work orders within 24 to 48 hours.
Harry Barnett, a neighbor, echoed Ferguson, but added more affordable housing is needed in the area.
“I think sometimes low-income people get a bad rap,” he said. “They should be given the opportunity for better living conditions but it’s up to the owners that it is maintained and kept safe.”
Charles Hamlett, a Florida Avenue resident, said the apartment complex is a good idea because there are so many people living in the city who don’t live near a grocery store and need to walk to get their food.
Commissioner Robert Bowden told Smith the nonprofit had done a fantastic job with its other area properties and it has set a standard for affordable housing.
Rush Homes has about 14 properties in Lynchburg and Madison Heights, and all homes are new builds or renovated spaces created to accommodate people with disabilities. The organization completed a $6 million project in December 2018 on Old Forest Road — 28 accessible apartments, funded by a conglomeration of public and private funds.
Commissioner Mark Lowe said Rush Homes provides good-quality living spaces.
“Of all the sites y’all have, this one makes the most sense with the bus line, pharmacy and grocery store nearby, it’s easier to get to than any other site. This answers a lot of needs."
