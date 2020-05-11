Rodjray Rose is hoping to bring a new voice to Appomattox Town Council. Rose, 40, is from Lynchburg, but has been living in Appomattox for 12 years.
He said he likes to stay involved within the community and volunteers with the annual Appomattox Railroad Festival and the athletic booster club at Appomattox High School.
While living in Lynchburg, he said he often volunteered with Churches United for Service, and was involved with the gun-surrender program, which aimed to curb street violence by taking guns out of circulation in the city.
Among his priorities for council is instituting a committee to support young people in the community.
Alleviating concerns surrounding adolescent mental health and suicide prevention are chief among his goals.
“We don’t have anything going on for the younger generation,” Rose said.
He hopes to help bring more economic development into the town, such as shopping centers and movie theaters, to keep money in the area, rather than spending it in Lynchburg or other surrounding localities.
Rose also named public safety as a priority, and said he wants to see funding increased to law enforcement and first responders.
“Whoever calls me for help, I’m always there to show support,” Rose said. “I am always there as someone to talk to.”
As a new, younger voice vying for a two-year council seat, Rose said, he believes he could influence change on council as part of a team.
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Rose has filed all of his paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.