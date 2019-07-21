BEDFORD — The daily rates for patients at the Bedford County Nursing Home are proposed to increase starting Nov. 1.
The move is expected to help the nursing home meet operation expenses after its administrator told the Bedford County Board of Supervisors the home could not accept more patients because of staffing shortages.
The board of supervisors is expected to vote to advertise an increase in the daily rates at the nursing home at tonight’s meeting. A public hearing is set for Aug. 12, during which the supervisors are expected to set the rate. The board is required to hold a public hearing on rate changes at the County Farm Road facility because it is one of three “enterprise” operations — meaning it is funded through charges rather than the taxpayer-supported county general fund.
According to reports, the facility’s administration is recommending the cost of non-private rooms increase from $239 to $244 per day; private rooms with shared bathrooms increase from $244 to $249 per day; and private rooms increase from $249 to $254 per day.
If approved, the average daily room charge would be $249 — a 2% increase from the current average of $244. According to county reports, the proposed increase would generate an estimated $40,000 per year in additional revenue for the nursing home. The proposed increase is needed to cover rising operating expenses and bring the nursing home’s rates closer to competing facilities in the area.
In 2018, the board of supervisors approved an 11% increase in the nursing home’s daily rates, raising the average rate from $219 to $244 per day.
According to SeniorAdvisor.com, the average daily cost for nursing home care in the U.S. is $212 and the average daily cost in Virginia is $211. The average cost for nursing home care in Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties is $226 per day — 10% lower than the rate that would take effect in November, if approved.
The proposed increase comes about a month after Bedford County Nursing Home Administrator Sue Ellen Clark told the supervisors the nursing home — which has a 90-bed capacity — cannot accept new patients due to a staffing shortage. Clark also recently announced her resignation, effective Aug. 1.
According to county staff reports, the Bedford County Nursing Home currently employs 38 certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses and contracts an additional 22 nurses from outside agencies to supplement its staff. According to staff reports, about 35 CNAs and nurses are needed to provide the appropriate level of care each day to the 85 residents at the facility.
In June, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a series of incentives to help fill some of the almost 50 available full- and part-time nursing positions at the facility and Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said the county has interviewed several candidates to replace Clark.