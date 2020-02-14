Charges against two defendants who prosecutors said were involved in a fake kidnapping and robbery will go before a grand jury, a judge ruled Friday.
Christopher Ryan Doss, 22, of Madison Heights, and Makayla Nichole Dodson, 20, of Lynchburg, are facing similar lists of robbery and related charges from the Aug. 17 incident at the Five Star Mart convenience store on Memorial Avenue. At their preliminary hearing Friday, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison dropped charges of abduction, carjacking and illegal firearm possession for Doss, and downgraded a larceny charge.
With the help of tips from the public, the Lynchburg Police Department determined Doss was one of two men wearing sunglasses who entered the store that night with weapons, according to testimony from LPD Detective Rob Miller.
The two stood in line as if to purchase items, then Doss pulled out what looked like a handgun and pointed it at the cashier, demanding money, according to testimony and surveillance video footage played in Lynchburg General District Court on Friday. Another man, 21-year-old Dakota Nathaniel Finchum, grabbed a woman in line and held a knife to her throat.
Investigators later determined the woman was Marqutez Octavia Fisher, Finchum’s girlfriend and a co-conspirator in the robbery, according to Harrison.
Once the cashier handed over about $1,000 in cash to Doss, Doss fled with Finchum and Fisher in a dark colored sedan, Harrison said.
The cashier testified to seeing Dodson, recognizable by a limp, in the store before the men entered. She said they stole her car but left before police arrived at the scene.
Miller said tips led police to an apartment at James Crossing, where they found a vehicle — matching the one on the store’s outside surveillance footage and registered to Dodson’s mother — parked outside. Officers found all four defendants in the apartment when they executed a search warrant, and Miller spoke in court about his interviews with Dodson and Doss.
He said both admitted to stealing several pieces of clothing, gloves, sunglasses and masks from area Walmart stores earlier that day. Dodson bought an airsoft gun to use, and the group planned to rob the Dollar General on Memorial Avenue, but decided not to because children were there.
Plans to rob another location in Madison Heights after Five Star Mart and get haircuts after the robbery were nixed, Miller said he learned from the interviews.
He said Dodson told him she came up with the idea for the robbery jokingly, but was surprised when the others went along with it. She dropped the two men off a distance from the store so they would walk up separately, and said she walked back to the car to meet them after the robbery.
Dodson said she wasn’t expecting Finchum to hold a knife to Fisher’s throat, according to Miller, and genuinely thought the cashier might get hurt.
General District Court Judge Sam Eggleston certified charges against both defendants.
Fisher’s charges are still being processed in Lynchburg General District Court. Finchum pleaded guilty to robbery, conspiring to commit a robbery, using a firearm in a felony, petit larceny and grand larceny in December and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
