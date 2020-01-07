The United States Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested a Roanoke man accused of shooting two employees at a Lynchburg McDonald’s last week.
Sherwin Torrance Overstreet was arrested in Roanoke when he turned himself in after a nearly four-day manhunt. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the McDonald's at 2135 Wards Road at 6:21 p.m. Friday after two employees were shot inside the restaurant. Police said the shooting unfolded after an altercation between Overstreet and an employee.
According to a search warrant filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court Monday, Overstreet entered the McDonald’s drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. He then entered the building and began spitting at a 16-year-old employee.
The employee threw a water bottle at Overstreet, who then retaliated "by shooting the victim one time in the abdominal area,” the warrant states. Video surveillance captured the shooting and it shows Overstreet fleeing in a red Mazda SUV.
The search warrant did not provide details on the second employee's injuries. Police have described both employees' injuries as non-life-threatening and said they are expected to recover.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
