Crews will soon be installing new storm sewer lines and repairing the roadway at the intersection of Breckenbridge Street and College Drive. Temporary lane shifts will be necessary to complete the work according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg. The work begins Sept. 23 and will last about 90 days. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, be alert to changes in traffic patterns and obey any temporary signage posted. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times. For more information, contact Tommy Hammock, Public Works Department, (434) 455-3918.
Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543
