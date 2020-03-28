The coronavirus may be grinding certain processes and businesses to a halt, but development projects are chugging along on schedule in Lynchburg.
Of the limitations and rules that the state and federal government has imposed to try and slow the virus’ spread, halting construction isn't yet among them.
That leaves developers and contractors free to keep their work on schedule. The Main Street Renewal Project continues uninterrupted, according to project manager Jim Talian, but there's been significantly less vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.
It leaves room for designated pull-off areas along the street in front of downtown businesses, where customers and delivery workers can pick up orders — the only options restaurants are currently allowed under state regulations. Talian said he anticipates setting up three such pull-off spaces by early next week and would entertain similar requests from downtown businesses.
Besides those spots, he said progress on the renewal project is “virtually unchanged.”
Though workers have less traffic going through, Talian said it wouldn't necessarily translate to finishing work any earlier.
“We haven’t really been able to put it to use because we don’t have the manpower to really do much more than we were doing anyway,” he said.
But the decreased traffic might allow utility work directly along 12th Street to get started earlier than anticipated. Mari Smallshaw, public relations specialist with the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources, said personnel will be deciding over the next week or two whether that project — updating water and sewer infrastructure around Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation to better equip it for fire protection — could start earlier than its scheduled date of May 11.
That May date would’ve been around when students get out of school for the summer, lasting four to five months into classes resuming for the 2020-2021 school year. During that period, the northbound lane into downtown will be closed and the southbound lane will remain open.
“We wanted to have as little disruption as possible, so we were going to do it over the summer,” Smallshaw said.
Work will continue on the side streets along 12th Street, she said.
While meeting with businesses in the area is now made more difficult with a 10-person limit, Smallshaw added other department projects, like work on Harrison Street and removal of the College Lake Dam, are moving ahead on schedule — though personnel hammering out the current design phase of the dam are having to meet virtually.
“These construction crews and design teams, engineers are still working very hard on their projects unless they hear otherwise,” she said.
Lynchburg Community Development Director Kent White said he isn’t seeing any slowdown in permitting or development requests amid the pandemic, and knows of no delays for projects in progress.
His department is “running uninterrupted” and expanding its online processes to take requests while reducing in-person traffic. White said the construction sector is easily able to adjust to social distancing and keep safe procedures.
“It’s still an evolving process for everyone,” he said.
