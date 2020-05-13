River Ridge mall has announced its plans for reopening some stores next week and what its safety measures will be.
Stores currently open at River Ridge include JoAnn Fabric & Craft, Shoe Department/Encore, Henebry’s Jewelers, Finish Line, Journeys, Cell City, and Farmer’s Garden, which is open for carryout and delivery.
Footlocker and FootAction are projected to reopen Saturday and American Eagle and Belk are projected to reopen Monday, mall marketing manager Katie Farris said.
Farmer's Garden is the only restaurant inside the mall's food court currently operating. Farris said she has not received any updates about when other food court restaurants may open.
"River Ridge has remained open under careful health and safety guidelines during this time," she said. "With measures already in place, we are well-equipped to navigate phase one of Virginia’s reopening. A safe environment for shoppers and retailers is our number one priority. We are closely monitoring guidance from local and national authorities and working with our retailers to ensure that property safety protocols are being followed as shoppers and employees return to River Ridge. We will continue to oversee vigilant maintenance of the center’s cleanliness and encourage social distancing."
The mall's current operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 11.m to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
All mall events and gatherings are still canceled until further notice and the play area, food court seating, amphitheatre seating, drinking fountains and kiddie rides are closed.
The mall will increase the availability of hand sanitizer units throughout the property and increase the frequency of sanitizing and cleaning of common areas.
Farris also said the mall is requiring retailers and restaurants to follow guidelines set by local, state and national officials, including occupancy restrictions, social distancing, dressing room closures and cleaning procedures.
