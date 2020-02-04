Advocates in Lynchburg and surrounding counties are hoping to spread awareness and education on the legal options for people who’ve been victims of domestic violence.
Lindsay Horne, an attorney specializing in domestic violence with the Virginia Legal Aid Society in Lynchburg, gave a crash course Tuesday in the various issues those victims might encounter, from child custody and housing issues to drawing up a will or establishing power of attorney.
She presented a similar seminar in the fall, also at the YWCA location downtown, about protective order processes — an important topic for those working with people affected by domestic violence.
These seminars come after VLAS was awarded a little over $1 million in grant money through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in July. The nonprofit provides legal services to individuals and families with low incomes, and much of their work has been in evictions, housing issues and access to public benefits.
Executive Director David Neumeyer said previously the nonprofit decided to focus more on domestic violence and protective orders after a 2017 comprehensive needs assessment.
Another part of Tuesday’s seminar — attended by people whose work touches domestic violence and regular citizens — was a briefing on how to apply for legal aid. Victims of domestic violence might be referred to VLAS by other agencies or can directly contact the nonprofit if they meet eligibility based on federal poverty guidelines.
Horne said the top two issues she sees among people experiencing domestic violence are family law issues like divorce, custody or visitation and housing issues. She said a few people at VLAS are working together to bring not just legal services, but literacy and education on those issues to the community.
“We want to be here to provide whatever information is helpful,” she said. “… Whatever feedback we can get on that we’d be open to.”
Linda Ellis-Williams, director of programs for the YWCA, said literacy is important because in many cases “victims just don’t know their rights.”
“We see that the missing ingredient here to this person becoming empowered and living a life free of violence is this legal service … and it has made such a difference in so many people's lives,” she said.
