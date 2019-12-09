The past year has been full of some tearful "lasts" for Susan Clark, such as her last National Night Out and her last Coalition Against Domestic Violence conference.
She’s left some with awards, but has walked away from every single one with respect and appreciation from those she’s worked in concert with over her 33 years as Lynchburg’s Victim/Witness Coordinator — which will come to a close when she retires at the end of the month.
Programs to help victims and witnesses of crime navigate the confusing and intimidating justice system were just getting traction in Virginia when Clark started out.
She said then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Petty took a chance on her: 26 years old and not well known in Lynchburg, since she had worked for the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program in Roanoke for about three years.
“When I first came, it was so hard because it was a whole new concept,” she said. “So it’s how do you find victims, how do you figure out how to reach out?”
For a while, Clark only worked with victims of domestic violence, getting their information from report carbon copies out of the magistrate’s office and trying to make contact from there.
There were growing pains for Clark and the new program — she said defense attorneys and even judges weren't sure what the program was all about at first.
But everyone embraced the program soon enough, and other related efforts began to grow and develop. For one, Clark said the forensic nurse examiner program, where specially trained nurses work with victims of sexual assault and violence, has been a “godsend” since it came onto the scene in the '90s.
Clark went from being her own one-woman team to leading an office of eight, with each worker keeping tabs on anywhere from 90 to 125 cases at a time. Beyond domestic violence cases, they help guide victims of stalking, sexual assault, all violent felonies and almost any crime victim who reaches out to them.
“There’s so much behind the scenes,” she said. “The attorneys rely on Victim/Witness a lot to help them prepare for cases, get witnesses, get their interviews.”
When Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison started working in the Lynchburg office in 2006, Clark was already a name in victim advocacy. Harrison said she’s “set the bar.”
“She has never wavered or complained about the emotional toll of her work,” she wrote in a statement. “Instead she faced each challenge with courage, sincere care, and love for those in her charge.”
In the late ‘90s, Clark said the ground was starting to shift.
The Lynchburg Domestic Violence Commission became a regional body, the Lynchburg prosecutor’s office started a focused domestic violence team and she saw a rash of DV-related homicides in the area.
Her work in the Lynchburg Fatality Review Team translated into recognition on the state level. The Lynchburg group analyzed all domestic homicides from 1999 to 2008, scanning for any gaps or areas for improvement where the homicide could’ve been prevented.
“It was an unreal group,” Clark said, adding that to her knowledge, there hasn’t been a domestic homicide in Lynchburg since.
Years later, she helped draft a fatality review manual that’s used statewide.
In working with other victim witness advocates across the state and country, Clark said she’s seen just how fortunate Lynchburg is to have such smooth collaboration between her department and those she works with.
“It’s going to really be hard to leave this job,” she said. “I mean this is my work family, and I’m not talking about just in this office, you know: from the judges to the police department to the forensic nurses.”
She said officers with the Lynchburg Police Department will point victims in need of services her way. Even if her department doesn't offer those services, she can refer them to an agency that does.
Officer Jenna Collins said she’s been one of those officers, knowing Clark is the “whole package” when it comes to knowing victims’ needs.
“She's just the heart of being an advocate,” she said.
Collins, who started as an advocate for sexual assault victims before joining LPD in 2015, said Clark has taught her how effectively Victim/Witness and police can work together. Now chair for the regional Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Collins said Clark brings her passion to the table for that group.
“She's a driving force — she's got a lot of perspective from the victim's point of view," which others in the group might not have, Collins said.
That work can be frustrating, Clark said, so it takes someone with passion and empathy to spare to be a victim advocate. She’s now reuniting with some victims she worked with decades ago, since the people who’ve committed crimes against them or their families are finishing their sentences or are eligible for parole hearings.
But it’s not without its rewards, either. Victims and victims’ families have sent her thank-you cards and grown familial bonds with her.
“It has been a passion and a pleasure,” she said.
Once Clark retires in 2020, she said she's going to travel for a while after retiring and then "try and figure out what I'm going to do when I grow up."
"I'm going to find something, I've just have to find out what that something is, because I have to help," she said.
