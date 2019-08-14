Michael Gamble remembers the sound of the rain outside his childhood home on Virginia 56 the night of Aug. 19, 1969.
Then 19-years-old, Gamble was home on summer break from college and he knew from the sound something strange was happening outside.
“It sounded like you were under a under a bathtub faucet. The rain was coming down so hard,” said Gamble, a Nelson native and retired judge.
It seemed one storm after another hit in rapid succession and simply breathing had become tougher than usual, he said.
“All that rain just absorbed all the oxygen, I guess. You felt like you had an asthma attack. So much water coming down, it made it difficult to breathe.”
The next morning his father, James Gamble, a local doctor at the medical center in Lovingston, woke him at 7 a.m. to say a Lovingston man had washed out of his home in the Green Acres neighborhood and was badly hurt.
“That didn’t make any sense at all to me, somebody getting washed out in Lovingston,” Gamble said. After all, there were no large bodies of water in that area, he thought.
Father and son drove down to Lovingston’s Front Street and saw buildings washed out. They immediately realized something very bad had happened overnight.
Gamble, who served as a circuit court judge in Nelson and Amherst counties from 1991 through his retirement in 2015, was among the many residents who volunteered to help communities recover from the massive devastation wrought when the remnants of Hurricane Camille dropped more than 27 inches on parts of Nelson County, swelling tiny creeks into raging rivers and pushing the land past its breaking point.
Gamble’s family was lucky. His childhood home stood relatively unscathed. But he saw the pain of so many people that August who lost friends and family in the deluge.
The day after the storm, Gamble recalled hearing about a child hurt in the “Gap” area, a dip in the mountains just north of Lovingston. Gamble and his father drove as far as they could, and when the roads were too damaged to continue, they walked the rest of the way past a slew of downed trees on U.S. 29.
The child’s brother and sister had been killed and his mother was miles away, Gamble said.
As Gamble’s father treated the 12-year-old boy, gatherers saw a helicopter for AT&T flying over to determine trying to determine what had severed the company’s phone lines. They waved the helicopter down and Gamble’s father talked the pilot into fly the child to Lynchburg General Hospital.
His father returned to the village, but Gamble wanted to find out the condition of the roads so he walked U.S. 29 North. In places, he caught rides on the back of trucks to the Albemarle County line.
“It was not comprehensible,” Gamble said of the damage. “Photographs don’t do it justice. Creeks that were 10 yards wide were a quarter to a half-mile wide because all the debris that had washed up from the mountains … the power of that water was just unbelievable.
“It was like Nelson County had been carpet-bombed. It was just devastating.”
Some 125 people died that day — roughly one percent of the county’s population. Gamble can’t help but remember the resiliency of the people of Nelson County in spearheading the recovery efforts and rebuilding their lives. As Gamble climbed over debris and caught rides, he saw people with tractors, bulldozers and saws clearing the roadways.
“It was an example just how people in that county in those days didn’t wait for help,” Gamble said. “They just went ahead and done it themselves.”
He also remembers how brutally hot that summer was.
“When you walked those river bottoms and pulled apart those piles, it was hot work to do that,” he said. “You ran out of water real quick.”
Many of the local men who served the recovery efforts were veterans of World War II, such as his father, or the Korean War and they knew how to work together, Gamble said.
Earlier that summer, Gamble underwent basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia, through an ROTC program. Residents with military training found themselves aboard helicopters to help the pilots navigate as crews searched for the missing and the dead.
Gamble recalls walking the river-bottom of the Rockfish River and other areas looking for bodies. Sometimes those bodies Gamble helped retrieve were people he knew.
“For about 10 days, that’s what I did after the flood hit,” Gamble said during a recent interview at his home in Amherst. “I saw a lot of stuff.”
“It was just expected that everybody would chip in,” he said. “Our parents were doing it. It was natural we did it.”
After that summer, Gamble returned to college and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1974. He moved to Amherst and started a family with his wife, Beth, where he served as a lawyer for 17 years before becoming a judge.
Gamble recalled reading an article from the Virginia Historical Society about a major flood in the 1730s that washed away the tobacco houses lining the James River.
“It sounded like the same type of flood and rain we had in ’69. Mother Nature repeats itself, is what it taught us,” he said.
This summer marks the 50th year since the remnants of Hurricane Camille drew a line in the history of Nelson County. Despite the passage of so many years, those memories remain fresh in Gamble’s mind.
“You never lose it,” he said. “You just never lose it.”