The Lynchburg Humane Society named its newest executive director on Thursday.
Jan Walker, 61, a Lynchburg resident, will begin her duties at the humane society at 1211 Old Graves Mill Road on Oct. 21. She will replace interim director George Dawson, who has filled the position for the past five months, following the departure of Beth Mars.
Walker is a retired senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Centra.
She has 18 years experience in health care, human relations and banking and has overseen the efforts of more than 700 employees.
Walker said it is important for her to make sure her work is connected to a vision she is passionate about, which led her to apply for the position at the humane society.
“I felt very connected to them as an organization and when I became aware they were looking, I felt my leadership skills would lend well to this environment and I’m excited to be here,” she said. “It’s a great next step for me.”
Though her previous role at Centra was much broader, she said, the mission of both entities is to make lives better.
“It may be four-legged lives now, but they are still lives we’re trying to make better and I love that connection,” she said.
In a smaller environment, Walker said she can react and respond more quickly to the demands throughout the day.
“The pace will be a pleasant change for me,” she said.
Walker owns one cat right now but joked that the more time she spends at work, the number of animals she owns could possibly grow.
“I don’t think I can resist that temptation,” she said.
Steve Blickenstaff, co-president of the humane society’s board of directors and the chair of the search committee, said the committee received about 60 applications from candidates from all over the country.
He said key attributes they were looking for in a new director were senior executive leadership experience and someone who has managed large operating budgets effectively as well as someone who is also passionate about the mission of saving animals.
“The first thing that jumped out to us was her senior executive position with Centra, a very successful organization,” he said. “She worked from a lower level and made her way to the senior table in 18 years. We were also hoping to find someone local, and Jan is a local lady.”
Blickenstaff said he was pleased to find out that even before the job had opened, Walker had enrolled herself in an executive nonprofit leadership course at Duke University.
“Things are looking very bright for our humane society, and we’re fortunate Jan selected us as we selected her,” he said. “With her background, she could do just about anything she wanted to do.”
Walker said she is thankful to be joining a team that is dedicated and knowledgeable and that her goal is to acclimate herself to the team as soon as she starts.
She is interested in making sure the humane society is collaborating with other area shelters and that the work they do is focused on the care of the animals.
“We always need to make sure we have a good network of foster homes and invite the public inside the center,” she said. “The environment is so user-friendly and the more traffic we can bring in, that will help with adoption opportunities.
"It’s a great place for families to visit even if they aren’t prepared just yet. They’re always welcome.”
