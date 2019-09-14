The Lynchburg Art Club sponsored its 47th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival Saturday September 14, 2019 on the grounds of E. C. Glass.

The following awards were made to participating artists by:

Judge : Sally Bowring– Richmond, VA

award, artist, title, medium, residence

BEST IN SHOW - $1000, Susan Bradbury,  Mark, Set, Go Acrylic, Roanoke 

Lynchburg Art Club

President’s Award - $500 Lori Leist, Fall Colors in White & Blue, Acrylic, Bedford

Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award - $500 Virginia Price, Garden Party, Watercolor, Wintersville, Ohio

Yorktown Funds Award - $500, Mark Johnson, Rainy Day in the Burg, Oil, Lynchburg

Melinda’s Framing Award - $300, Robert Shepperd, Smith Mt. Lake ,#148 Acrylic, Evington

N. B. Handy Company Award - $300, Kim Clarke, Boy, Ceramic, Lynchburg 

Creative Framing & The Art Box Award - $200 Bob Schamerhorn, Incline Approach, Photo, Richmond

Campbell Insurance Award - $200, Bill England, Lord Chesterfield, Acrylic, Amherst

Peery & Woolwine Family Dentistry Award – $200, Sammy Allen ,Reflections of Blue, Photo, Lynchburg

Royal County Arts Award - $200, Lucia Coates, Botanical Gardens, Oil, Lynchburg

The Framery Award - $150, Wanda Brockman, No Stock Yard, Pastel, Piney River

Abe M. Schewel Award Watercolor - $100, Purnell Pettyjohn, CH Square Gallery, Watercolor, Lynchburg

Bank of the James Award - $100, Sharon Kincheloe, Plants & Pots, Oil, Staunton

Elizabeth Ford Memorial Award - $100, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Misty Moon, Triptych, Roanoke

Francis J. Giles Award - $100, Susan Egbert, Preparing the Nest, Mixed Media, Roanoke

Lynchburg Camera Shop, Inc. Award –Photography - $100, Kay Reid, The Stairs, Photo, Lynchburg

McBride - Blackburn Opticians Award - $100, Amy Burczyk, Money Moves, Oil, Lynchburg

Meriwether-Godsey And Farm Basket Award - $100 Tim Wilson, Evening Run, Photo, Spout Spring

Noon - Rotary Club of Lynchburg - $100, Sarah Scruggs, Reddell Bookcase #1, Oil, Lynchburg

Rosalie Short Award - $100, Sarah Raessler, Purple Cow, Pastel, Lynchburg

William Thomasson Family Award - $100, Katherine Hughes, Almanac, Collage, Lynchburg

STUDENT AWARDS

Grades 9-12

Judge – Brooke Marcy, Lynchburg, VA

award, artist, title, school 

The Seven Hills Dance Studio Award

BEST IN SHOW - Student - $100, Briony Zhao, VES

Lynchburg Art Club Award - $50, Mikenna McGraath Slute, Brookville

Mary Sweeney Award - $50, Maggie Zhang, VES

Old Dominion Furniture Co. Award - $50, William Hu, VES

Royal County Arts Award - $50, Isabel Rhodes, VES

