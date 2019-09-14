The Lynchburg Art Club sponsored its 47th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival Saturday September 14, 2019 on the grounds of E. C. Glass.
The following awards were made to participating artists by:
Judge : Sally Bowring– Richmond, VA
award, artist, title, medium, residence
BEST IN SHOW - $1000, Susan Bradbury, Mark, Set, Go Acrylic, Roanoke
Lynchburg Art Club
President’s Award - $500 Lori Leist, Fall Colors in White & Blue, Acrylic, Bedford
Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award - $500 Virginia Price, Garden Party, Watercolor, Wintersville, Ohio
Yorktown Funds Award - $500, Mark Johnson, Rainy Day in the Burg, Oil, Lynchburg
Melinda’s Framing Award - $300, Robert Shepperd, Smith Mt. Lake ,#148 Acrylic, Evington
N. B. Handy Company Award - $300, Kim Clarke, Boy, Ceramic, Lynchburg
Creative Framing & The Art Box Award - $200 Bob Schamerhorn, Incline Approach, Photo, Richmond
Campbell Insurance Award - $200, Bill England, Lord Chesterfield, Acrylic, Amherst
Peery & Woolwine Family Dentistry Award – $200, Sammy Allen ,Reflections of Blue, Photo, Lynchburg
Royal County Arts Award - $200, Lucia Coates, Botanical Gardens, Oil, Lynchburg
The Framery Award - $150, Wanda Brockman, No Stock Yard, Pastel, Piney River
Abe M. Schewel Award Watercolor - $100, Purnell Pettyjohn, CH Square Gallery, Watercolor, Lynchburg
Bank of the James Award - $100, Sharon Kincheloe, Plants & Pots, Oil, Staunton
Elizabeth Ford Memorial Award - $100, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Misty Moon, Triptych, Roanoke
Francis J. Giles Award - $100, Susan Egbert, Preparing the Nest, Mixed Media, Roanoke
Lynchburg Camera Shop, Inc. Award –Photography - $100, Kay Reid, The Stairs, Photo, Lynchburg
McBride - Blackburn Opticians Award - $100, Amy Burczyk, Money Moves, Oil, Lynchburg
Meriwether-Godsey And Farm Basket Award - $100 Tim Wilson, Evening Run, Photo, Spout Spring
Noon - Rotary Club of Lynchburg - $100, Sarah Scruggs, Reddell Bookcase #1, Oil, Lynchburg
Rosalie Short Award - $100, Sarah Raessler, Purple Cow, Pastel, Lynchburg
William Thomasson Family Award - $100, Katherine Hughes, Almanac, Collage, Lynchburg
STUDENT AWARDS
Grades 9-12
Judge – Brooke Marcy, Lynchburg, VA
award, artist, title, school
The Seven Hills Dance Studio Award
BEST IN SHOW - Student - $100, Briony Zhao, VES
Lynchburg Art Club Award - $50, Mikenna McGraath Slute, Brookville
Mary Sweeney Award - $50, Maggie Zhang, VES
Old Dominion Furniture Co. Award - $50, William Hu, VES
Royal County Arts Award - $50, Isabel Rhodes, VES
