Earlier today, the public had the opportunity to provide feedback on potential intersection changes in Appomattox and Campbell counties.
The Virginia Department of Transportation and Kimley-Horn, the planning and design consultants hired to weigh in on future intersection changes, held a two-hour open house on Tuesday to present the concepts and strategies of the U.S. 460/29 arterial management plan. The proposed plan seeks to enhance safety and capacity along the corridor while balancing the needs of economic development and access management.
Amanda Harmon, project manager with Kimley-Horn, said the concepts are being presented for informational purposes.
"The goal is to preserve the capacity and flow, but also allow development to still occur," Harmon said.
Harmon said analysis was done on a number of intersections in Campbell, Appomattox and Pittsylvania counties. Consultants recommended changes be made along U.S. 460 in Campbell and Appomattox counties at the intersections of Turkey Foot Road; London Drive and Hicks Road; Village Highway and Stonewall Road; Stage Road; and The Shoppes of Appomattox.
Consultants recommended improvements along U.S. 29 in Campbell County including at the intersections of Gladys Road; Colonial Highway; Calohan Road; and English Tavern Road.
Suggests for improvements came after extensive analysis, which included looking at safety, access management, traffic operations, and geometry of the different intersections. Harmon said some recommendations are made due to current concerns and some are made due to project growth of the area.
Potential recommendations include different styles of intersections that allow for safer turns onto busy highways, without the added conjugation of traffic lights.
Harmon said the recommendations are a bit nontraditional, but all focused on safety and improvement.
"The concepts are fixing intersections or thinking ahead because of development. Every plan presented is safer than what's currently there," Harmon said.
Teresa Leonard, an Altavista resident, discussed the lack of safety of certain intersections she and her family are familiar with along U.S 29 in Campbell County, including at the intersection of Gladys Road, where a new kind of intersection design is proposed. Leonard mentioned the need for lights in the area.
"People come off Gladys Road in the dark and go the wrong way," Leonard said.
Leonard went on to say one of her daughters also has issues getting her children to school in the area due to the traffic problems and unsafe intersections.
"My daughter said 'Mom, I'm going to get killed one of these days,'" Leonard said.
When looking at the concepts currently on the table, Leonard said she didn't see an issue with any of the proposals.
"All of these intersections impact our lives every day," Leonard said.
Tim Clark expressed concern over the intersection of Lawyers Road and U.S. 29 in Campbell County. Clark is chief of Lyn-Dan Heights Fire Department in Campbell County and said it's a safety hazard coming on and off Wards Road from Lawyers Road, where the station is.
"We've been there since [1989.] It's been an issue since," Clark said.
Clark said when they need to use the ladder truck, they struggle even more to get to calls without hindering traffic.
"It's gotten worse since Wards Road started to develop," Clark said.
During a phone interview, Rick Youngblood, Lynchburg District Planning Manager for VDOT, said the public shouldn't expect construction anytime soon because a number of steps have to take place first for change to occur, including getting possible Smart Scale funding. Smart Scale, a funding system for transportation projects, ranks them based on factors including economic development, congestion relief and safety so the Commonwealth Transportation Board awards funds to the most impactful projects. VDOT staff analyzes all submitted projects and provides draft funding recommendations, but the ultimate funding decisions lie with the transportation board
The last round of Smart Scale funding saw 400 applications from across the commonwealth — requests totaled $7 billion, but in the end, the Commonwealth Transportation Board only had $859 million to allocate. Lynchburg received $16.7 million of that for improvements to the intersection at U.S. 501 and U.S. 221. Amherst and Nelson counties were also awarded funds.
"During the next round [of Smart Scale], we will probably submit three different projects to make it more competitive," Youngblood said.
For VDOT and Kimley-Horn, public comment is vital right now.
"We are still in the early stages of the project. We're wrapping up the study and submitting a final report maybe early next year. Then we'll start looking for funding," Harmon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.