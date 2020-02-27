Residents of the Johnson Senior Center, an assisted-living elderly care facility in Amherst, have been placed elsewhere after Amherst County temporarily took over the center to ensure care for the residents, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said Thursday.
The county stepped in through a local emergency measure after the county’s social services department learned Feb. 21 workers would not be getting paid. According to the emergency declaration, the center had insufficient funds to make payroll for approximately 16 employees and the county's involvement was to prevent or alleviate potential damage, loss, hardship or suffering of county residents.
Rodgers said in an email Thursday the county closed out its presence at the center by 6 p.m. "The staff who stayed on to help will be receiving checks from us on Friday," he said.
Meanwhile, Johnson Senior Center, Inc. filed a lawsuit on Feb. 12 against Life Care Management Inc. and Maryland resident Mark Paulette in Amherst Circuit Court that accuses the defendants of failing to provide various services with respect to management and administration of the facility's operations.
Court documents list Life Care Management, or LCM, as having an office and place of business in Rockville, Maryland. Attempts to reach the company and Paulette were not successful.
The facility was founded in 1971 and its current shareholders are Mike Dolan and Melessa Dolan, who are divorced. The lawsuit states on Nov. 1, 2018, around the time Mike Dolan had said the center would close due to financial issues, Johnson Senior Center and LCM entered into a contract for the Maryland company to provide management and administration services. Four months later, LCM agreed to buy the property for $1,250,000 and is accused of being in breach of that contract, which also is subject to litigation, according to the suit.
In return for the services, Johnson Senior Center agreed to pay a fee to LCM equal to 10% of the total monthly receipts and income generated by the facility's residents, according to court documents. From January 2019 through July, the last month the company made financial information available to Johnson Senior Center, LCM was paid at least $44,058 plus $9,274 in "professional fees" to an unknown third party firm, according to the suit.
The suit alleges LCM "has completely failed to satisfy any of its obligations" under the contract and has failed to provide services that include finding a licensed administrator, obtaining and reconciling the facility's past financial records and necessary documentation for tax returns, properly managing residents' accounts and implementing changes to comply with state code requirements.
Other allegations include failing to pay all service providers' invoices within 10 days of issuance, not properly administering and managing the facility in compliance with rules and regulations, which led to numerous violations in connection with health and safety of the residents and their accounts, and failing to keep and maintain proper financial records, according to the lawsuit.
"In sum, LCM has completely failed to properly manage and administer the Amherst facility," the suit states.
The center was notified in a Feb. 4 letter from the Virginia Department of Social Services that more than 42 violations of codes and regulations concerning health, safety and residents were found, according to the court filing.
On Feb. 11 a social services representative called the Johnson Senior Center's attorney to confirm Paulette stated LCM would close down the facility's operations on March 11 and reassign all remaining residents to another facility, the lawsuit states. Neither LCM or Paulette had any authority to make such a decision and John Francisco, the center's attorney, reached out to the defendants to retract the statement, which as of the complaint's filing hadn't been retracted, the suit states.
Johnson Senior Center has been damaged in excess of $50,000 and is suing to reclaim that money, the lawsuit states. The center is seeking a jury trial and asking the court to compel LCM to account for the financial transactions from November 2018 through this month.
The center is not able to file required income tax returns, is at risk of losing its business license, vendors have refused to provide food and medical supplies without payment and residents' welfare and health were at risk, causing damage to the business, according to the suit. Johnson Senior Center also asks the court to order a preliminary and permanent injunction requiring LCM to perform a number of services outlined in the contract.
The center had more than 70 residents, seniors and individuals with disabilities in November 2018; the number had dwindled to 16 residents within the past month. It employed more than 20 employees in late 2018.
Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said by email Thursday the center's business license still is active. The property is assessed at $758,300, based on the most recent tax assessment, according Amherst County's website.
James Downey Jr., a Lynchburg attorney who represents Melessa Dolan, said via email: "Needless to say, we are very disappointed with this development. We relied heavily upon the expertise of LCM and Mr. Paulette."
As of Thursday, a formal response to the lawsuit has not been filed in Amherst Circuit Court. An attempt to reach Francisco for further comment Thursday was not successful.
