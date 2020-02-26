On Feb. 14, just two days after I wrote about the demise of the state’s largest seabird colony, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a plan to save the colony.
I wish I could take credit, but I can’t.
For two years, biologists and bird groups have raised public awareness and concern for this colony of terns, gulls and black skimmers.
Late last year, the Virginia Department of Transportation paved over a 40-year-old nesting site for an estimated 25,000 seabirds on an island in the James River along the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) on Interstate 64.
On Valentine’s Day, Northam’s office sent out a news release saying the colony would be given a new nesting site.
“Virginia is acting because in 2018, federal officials reinterpreted a longstanding provision of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, passed into law in 1918, to significantly limit the protections it provides for migratory birds,” the release said. “Had this federal policy remained unchanged, it would have protected the birds on South Island.”
In other words, VDOT would not have been able to destroy this nesting site without the new Trump administration’s “reinterpretation.”
Birders and nature lovers are rightly pleased with Northam’s new commitment to protect migratory birds, though it begs the question of why VDOT was allowed to pave over the site to begin with.
VDOT had hired Jim Fraser, a professor of wildlife conservation at Virginia Tech, to study the best solution for the birds as preparations began for the $3.862 billion tunnel expansion.
Fraser and others recommended VDOT build another island for the birds from the sand and material to be dredged during tunnel construction.
After the site on South Island was paved, Fraser called for dumping gravel on the pavement to give the birds a nesting place for the 2020 season.
Instead, the state will begin immediately to prepare nearby Rip Raps Island (also known as Fort Wool) for this year’s nesting season, according to Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.
Work will include removing trees and vegetation, conducting active predator control and spreading sand or substrate on the island to create an attractive habitat.
Located at the entrance to the Hampton Roads Harbor, Fort Wool, originally named Fort Calhoun, was constructed following the War of 1812 to protect Hampton Roads from the British. Fort Wool has fallen into disrepair since it was closed by the Army and transferred to state ownership in the 1970s.
In the long term, the state plans to create an artificial island to provide a nesting site for the seabirds to replace their South Island site.
Royal terns, which nest almost exclusively on the island, will be returning in late March and may be directed to their new home with some taped bird calls.
Gull-billed terns, listed as threatened under the Virginia Endangered Species Act, along with sandwich terns, common terns, black simmers and laughing gulls will follow throughout the spring.
It’s a relief to know they will have a place to raise their young. Thanks to all who made this happen.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.