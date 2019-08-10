This list contains the identities of the 125 people who died in Nelson County on Aug. 19 and 20, 1969. Eight never were identified; 33 were never found.
The dead
Bryant, Margaret Louise, 18, Bryant
Bryant, Patricia Anne, 14, Bryant
Bryant, Sara Grace Marshall, 42, Bryant
Bryant, Frances Marshall, 13, Bryant
Burnley, Barbara Louise, 17, Davis Creek, from Buckingham
Burnley, Larry Wade, 8 months, Norwood
Burnley, Wilbert Lee, 11, Davis Creek, from Buckingham
Campbell, Kenneth Edward, 2, Massies Mill
Campbell, Melissa Kaye, 3 months, Massies Mill
Coles, Alice Smith, 76, Massies Mill
Daugherty, Daisy, 66, Massies Mill
Dellinger, Otis David, 32, Woods Mill, from Lincolnton, North Carolina
Eheart, Michael Julius, 6, Davis Creek, from Lovingston
Ewing, Hawes Edward, 60, Wintergreen
Ewing, Elva Louise Hines, 47, Wintergreen
Gibson, Linda Lee Huffman, 22, Davis Creek
Gibson, Patricia Lynn, 1, Davis Creek
Giles, Annie Texas Ponton, 53, Polly Wright Cove
Giles, Sharon Cecilia, 13, Massies Mill
Giles, Thomas Hope, 46, Massies Mill
Gunter, Sylvia Gail, 20, Norwood
Graves, Josephus Cecil, 40, Ruckers Run, from Danville
Grooms, Christine Loving, 20, Massies Mill
Hardy, Jabe Andrew, 48, Woods Mill, from Danville
Herring, Almond Wesley, 35, Woods Mill, from Crozet
Hudson, Henry, 68, Davis Creek
Huffman, Barbara Lou, 2, Davis Creek
Huffman, Brenda Ann, 19, Davis Creek
Huffman, David Wayne, 11, Davis Creek
Huffman, Emma Virginia R., 46, Davis Creek
Huffman, Gloria Marie, 18, Davis Creek
Huffman, Hazel Kidd, 45, Davis Creek
Huffman, James Patrick, Jr., 22, Davis Creek
Huffman Jesse Lewis, Jr., 18 months, Davis Creek
Huffman Juanita Burnley, 24, Davis Creek
Huffman, Lawrence Harvey, 53, Davis Creek
Huffman, Lottie Beverly, 30, Davis Creek
Huffman, Robert Lee, 45, Davis Creek
Huffman, Roger Dale, Jr., 4, Davis Creek
Hughes, Pauline Wood, 58, Massies Mill
Johnson, Ora Teresa, 15, Massies Mill
Johnson, Virginia Oakcrum, 49, Massies Mill
Johnson, Walter Homer, Jr., 17, Davis Creek
Loving, Harold Eugene, 4, Tyro
Madison, Willie Harris, 87, Massies Mill
Martin, Alice Marie, 12, Davis Creek
Martin, Mary Burnley, 33, Davis Creek
Martin, Robert Lee, 39, Davis Creek
Oliver, Jeffery Wayne, 3, Massies Mill
Oliver, Regina Rene, 5 months, Massies Mill
Perry, Albert, 50, Davis Creek
Perry, Catherine Ann, 14, Davis Creek
Perry, Elizabeth Emma, 37, Davis Creek
Perry, John Thomas, 30, Davis Creek
Perry, Mary Frances, 12, Davis Creek
Raines, Carl Franklin, Sr., 52, Massies Mill
Raines, Johanna Gordon, 18, Massies Mill
Raines, Shirley Gordon, 42, Massies Mill
Raines, Virginia Estelle, 7, Massies Mill
Raines, Walker Saunders, 9, Massies Mill
Ramsey, Robert Lee, 35, Davis Creek
Sanders, Henry Foster, 47, Woods Mill, from Bessemer City, North Carolina
Schur, Mary Catherine Martin, 25, Duncan Hollow
Seal, John Arthur, Jr., 40, Woods Mill, from Madison
Simpson, Nora Ann, 33, Davis Creek
Simpson, Robert Elmo, Jr., 14, Davis Creek
Simpson, Robert Elmo, Sr., 45, Davis Creek
Sites, Betty Mawyer, 54, Hickory Creek
Sites, Luther Glenn, 64, Hickory Creek
Staton, Charles Ashby, 67, Tyro
Staton, Flossie Lawhorne, 58, Tyro
Staton, Linda Hope, 19, Tyro
Thompson, Edward (Buzz) Beaureguard, 37, Edes Holow, from Piney River
Thompson, Elizabeth Hamilton, 75, Massies Mill
Toms, Millie Conway, 68, Massies Mill
Turner, Mary Louise Giles, 65, Massies Mill
Wood, Mable Bishop, 55, Davis Creek
Wooten, Erma Forbes, 61, Norwood
Wooten, Harry Rexford, Sr., 68, Norwood
Wright, Wrennie Harris, 75, Wheelers Cove
Zirkle, Audrey Lynn, 17, Tyro
Zirkle, Gary Stewart, 16, Tyro
Zirkle, Laurabelle Oliver, 39, Tyro
Zirkle, William Henry, 49, Tyro
The missing
Burnley, Darrell Wayne, child, Norwood
Burnley, Roosevelt, 36, Davis Creek area
Burnley, Tom, Jr., 33, Norwood
Critzer, Hattie, 75, Rockfish Station
Carter, Carrie, 72, Upper Hat Creek
French, Emory, 45, Edes Hollow
Giles, George, Polly Wright Cove
Gunter, Lisa Marie, 4, Norwood
Huffman, Annie Virginia Martin, 44, Davis Creek
Huffman, James Harvey, 11, Davis Creek
Huffman, Clyde Mitchell, 16, Davis Creek
Huffman, Roger Dale, Sr., 24, Davis Creek
Huffman, Rebecca Lou O’Brien, 19, Davis Creek
Martin, Frannie Lee Tinnel Branch, 48, Davis Creek
Martin, George Washington, 55, Davis Creek
Martin, Mary Ann “Sissy,” 10, Davis Creek
Martin, Robert Lee, Jr., 7, Davis Creek
Megginson, James A., 30, Duncan Hollow
Perry, Betty Lee, 12, Davis Creek
Perry, Carolyn Sue, 10, Davis Creek
Perry, Edward, 50, Davis Creek
Perry, Nelson, 60, Davis Creek
Ramsey, Charles Henry, 72, Davis Creek
Simpson, Paul Edward, 5, Davis Creek
Simpson, Brenda Marie, 9, Davis Creek
Simpson, James Allan “Jimmy,” 13, Davis Creek
Simpson, Michael Lloyd “Mike,” 10, Davis Creek
Taylor, Dan Angus, 48, Polly Wright Cove
Taylor, Vernelle Harris, 46, Polly Wright Cove
Thompson, Bonnie Joann, 11, Edes Hollow
Waterman, John, 19, Norwood
Wood, Donna Fay, 18, Massies Mill
Wood, Gary, 4, Massies Mill
The unidentified
From James River, above the mouth of the Rockfish River:
Female, about 70 years old, long, white hair, found at Buford Island between
Howardsville and Wingina
From Rockfish River:
Female, 35 to 40 years old, well-groomed brown hair, found at Woods Mill
Female, late 40s to early 50s, moderate-length brown, wavy hair, found one mile below Woods Mill
Male, late 50s, stocky, dark-completed, partially bald, black hair, found on Albemarle shore at Howardsville
Male, about 17, found below Schuyler
Male, about 12 to 14 years old, found
one-half mile below Southern Railroad bridge
Female, about 10 years old, long, wavy blonde hair, found about two miles above Howardsville
From James River:
Female, about 6 to 8 years old, found above the Bremo Power Plant.
Of the unidentified dead, the adults were believed to be traveling on U.S. 29 when they were swept away in the floodwaters. The children all were believed to have been traveling together since they had all eaten red beans shortly before they died.
- Information courtesy of Oakland—Nelson County Museum of History