BEDFORD — Regional candidates for the Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday discussed the importance of the Nov. 5 elections for voters in the state.
“Republicans hold a single-seat majority in the state’s House and Senate,” Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford County, said during Tuesday’s Jefferson Assembly at the Bedford Columns. “If Democrats win the majority in November, they plan to repeal the right to work and mandate a minimum wage of $15 an hour. The November election could be one of the most consequential ever for people in Virginia.”
Candidates for the State Senate’s 19th and 22nd districts and the 19th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th districts of the Va. House of Delegates spoke to about 70 members of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance during the annual event Tuesday evening.
Other candidates at the event included Jennifer Woofter, Byron’s Democratic challenger for the House’s 22nd District seat; Republican Sen. Mark Peake of the Senate 22nd District; Flourette Ketner, the democratic nominee for the State Senate 19th District seat; Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, of the House 19th District seat; Christian Worth, the Democratic nominee for House’s 24th District seat; Wendell Walker, Republican nominee for the House’s 23rd District seat; and David Zilles, the Democratic nominee for the House’s 23rd District seat.
Peake is facing Democratic challenger Dakota Claytor in November; Ketner is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. David Suetterlein for his seat; Walker and Ziles are seeking to replace Republican Del. Scott Garrett, who announced in March he would not seek reelection to a sixth term; and Worth is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Ronnie Campbell in the 24th District.
The Republican candidates during Tuesday’s meeting talked about the importance of retaining the party’s current majority in the General Assembly after the elections.
“If the Democrats win, they plan to duplicate the policies of New York and California,” Byron said. “That is going to hurt our small businesses. You can count on me to keep businesses growing and creating jobs.”
Peake agreed.
“We have 21 days until election day and you folks have no idea what is about to hit you,” Peake said. “They want to change the way we do business in Virginia. They want to take money from people that work and give it to people that don’t. That’s what they call ‘economic justice.’ I call economic justice is keeping what I make and you keeping what you make.
“If we lose in November, come July 1 when the new laws are passed, you won’t recognize this commonwealth anymore,” he said.
Walker said he would be joining Peake, Byron, Austin and others on a “platform of common sense.”
“We are going to make sure the government stays out of your business and stays out of your back pocket,” Walker said. “The $15 minimum wage and abolishing the right to work will hurt a lot of small businesses in Virginia. We need to send a message to Gov. Ralph Northam that you know better how to spend your money than the government does.”
Ketner said Democratic policies will not have a negative effect on small businesses in Virginia.
“We are not trying to bring down small businesses,” Ketner said. “Small businesses are what drive the economy of Virginia. We are trying to build up communities because that is the only way small businesses will survive.”
Worth said Democratic proposals would actually benefit small business owners across Virginia.
“When I go out in my district and talk to small business owners, I hear about the difficulties businesses have recruiting and retaining quality workers,” Worth said. “You can’t grow your business if you can’t get quality employees. My data tells me that most employers already are paying over the minimum wage in order to stay competitive. If the majority changes in Richmond, I’m asking all of you to please consider that there are other ways to improve businesses in Virginia.”
Woofter agreed.
“Social responsibility is not just the right thing to do, it just makes sense,” Woofter said. “We need to be in a world where the United States can compete in a global market. We need a world where people that work full time do not live in poverty. In Richmond, we need a lot less of people riding their moral high horses and more of people looking for win-win situations. There can be common ground, and we can do better.”
Zilles emphasized the importance of the General Assembly taking a greater role in funding public schools.
“We have to invest in our future,” Zilles said. “Virginia is not doing a good job of that right now. The state is relying on local governments to fund their schools, which results in widespread disparities across that state. Our businesses will not grow unless we have a well-trained workforce, and we have to do more to fund schools in rural areas of Virginia.”
Austin — who is is running unopposed in the House 19th District — encouraged people to get out and vote on election day.
“This is a really important election for us all,” Austin said. “Make sure you get out and vote and take as many people as you can with you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.