After months of discussion, the Region 2000 Services Authority voted to reject Bedford County trash.
Conversations began in May as the lifespan of the Bedford County landfill faced a critical shortfall, leading Bedford County to turn to the authority for potential reprieve.
Accepting out-of-service-area waste from Bedford County potentially would lower landfill costs, but also shorten the lifespan of the Livestock Road Regional Landfill.
Though the conversation has been in the works for months, an official offer was sent to the authority in early September. The request asked to bring 15,000 tons of solid waste to the Livestock Road landfill each year for five years at the commercial rate — $40.25 per ton versus the member’s rate of $30.25 per ton.
It was expected to generate $453,750 each year for the operation budget without a significant increase in expenditures. It would also generate up to $150,000 each year in excess revenue.
However, for each year that the landfill received 15,000 tons, it would shorten the landfill's life by a month.
Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers — who sits on the authority along with representatives from Appomattox and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg — brought the issue before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors in early September. Supervisors voted to advise Rogers to reject Bedford waste.
At the Region 2000 Services Authority meeting Wednesday, Region 2000 Executive Director Gary Christie said the issue did not go before any of the other district boards. Taking it before the district boards was not required and Christie emphasized that the decision rests with the four members of the authority.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie, who sits on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, spoke during the public comment period at Wednesday's meeting. He and other residents who live near the Livestock Road landfill urged the authority to deny the request.
“I want to be very clear with all the board members that I oppose more waste coming into this landfill," Hardie said. "My family and others feel the impact of this facility. We experience a variety of gasses and odors, ranging from garbage odors, dead animal odors, fecal waste and landfill gasses, that disrupt our lives and impact our ability to enjoy our property and homes.”
He added that if Bedford wanted to bring in its municipal waste, they should do so as a member of the authority, making the same commitment as the member localities.
Judy Doering, a neighbor of Hardie, agreed — adding that accepting Bedford waste would "put the citizens of Campbell County in harm's way."
The four-member authority denied Bedford's request. Only Gaynelle Hart — Lynchburg deputy director of public works, the approved alternate for Lynchburg representative and County Administrator Bonnie Svrcek, who was not present — voted to approve.
Also on Wednesday, the authority voted on how to distribute its fiscal year 2019 excess revenue of $1.4 million.
Excess revenue is the accumulation of the additional $10 paid by commercial businesses per ton for landfill use. Until now, the revenue has been used to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell County for their airspace; according to the original member use agreement, Lynchburg receives 30.6% and Campbell receives 69.4% — $430,724 and $976,871, respectively.
For the first time in nine years, the vote to distribute tied, meaning no action will be taken and the money will not be distributed.
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter and Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams voted against distribution, an often contentious issue in recent years because not all members believe the distribution is equitable.
"This has been a hot topic for us for the past several years," Rogers said. “But I think taken on a whole, you can see through various documents over time that Campbell County and Lynchburg have contributed a great deal of capacity that is to the benefit of the region.”
The airspace of the landfill is paid for through the levy of the excess revenue over time.
According to Rogers, Campbell County's airspace is worth $24.2 million. To date, the county has only received about $8 million in excess revenues.
“It has become clear over many months of discussion that Campbell has not been compensated for that airspace,” Rogers said. “We have a value that has not been fully paid. We have a practice that has been in place that is significant in the Lynchburg and Campbell County budgets."
Carter did not agree with the distribution of the money between Lynchburg and Campbell.
“I would just say, and you’ve heard me say this many, many times, but I definitely don’t concur with what [Rogers] just said," Carter said. "And the story about this landfill capacity has changed so many times, who knows what it really means?”
Adams suggested using some of the money to offset debt service, reduce tipping fees or add to the landfill closure costs fund.
According to Christie, the money will continue to be collected.
"When we talk about another budget, perhaps they will talk about what to do with it — whether it's distribute it or put it back into the operations, or use it to for post-closure," Christie said. "The secret is going to be getting three votes."
