As the lifespan of the Bedford County landfill rapidly decreases, continued conversations between Bedford County and the Region 2000 Services Authority could dictate the future of the region's solid waste.
Since May, the authority has been discussing the potential of allowing Bedford County to deposit its commercial trash in the regional landfill in Campbell County. At its Wednesday meeting, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss met with the authority — made up of Campbell, Appomattox and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg.
Accepting out-of-service-area waste from Bedford County potentially would lower landfill costs, but also shorten the lifespan of the Livestock Road Regional Landfill.
Region 2000 Services Authority Director Clarke Gibson said the current scenario under consideration is the authority accepting approximately 12,000 tons of waste annually for about 12.5 years, with Bedford paying the commercial rate of $40.25 a ton. The authority is willing to negotiate the sale of airspace to Bedford County at the Livestock Road Landfill to accommodate 150,000 tons of solid waste — about a year's worth of capacity at the landfill.
Bedford County has offered to pay the additional $10 charged to commercial haulers as part of its contract with Region 2000 — $40.25 per ton versus the member’s rate of $30.25 per ton — so the contract would generate additional excess revenue for Region 2000.
Bedford County’s contract would generate about $120,000 annually in excess revenue.
In response to queries regarding Bedford County's timeline, Hiss said its existing landfill cell will be at capacity at the end of 2020.
“As the solid waste professionals in the room know, 18-month decisions in the solid waste world is not where you want to be," Hiss said. "You want to be making 10- to 20- to 30-year decisions.”
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors authorized staff to expand and renovate the Bedford County Transfer Station in April — a project with a $2.7 million price tag. Hiss said they are currently designing the project, which will allow Bedford County to take solid waste to regional landfills, but it is still seeking long-term solutions.
In the meantime, Bedford County needs to decide where to deposit its solid waste. Hiss said they have received RFPs in order to weigh other options with other landfills in the region.
"Within the next six months, we need to know where to bring our trash," Hiss said. "Whether it's partially in Region 2000, whether it's all in another place [or] a combination of both. We need to make decisions long term."
Among its long-term decisions, Bedford County must decide if it will open up another cell, which Hiss stressed they have the land to do. He added that the decision will have to be made in the next six months, and is currently up for discussion.
In response to the question of Bedford County joining the Region 2000 authority, Hiss said the preference of the majority of the Bedford board is to remain a non-member.
Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said the authority is still in the "exploration phase," and that it needs a formal request from Bedford County to consider accepting its waste.
The authority will meet again on Sept. 25.