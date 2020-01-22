Livestock Road landfill

The Region 2000 Services Authority heard the proposed $7 million fiscal year 2021 budget Wednesday, which includes no changes to service rates or tipping fees.

Current waste disposal rates are $30.25 per ton for members and $40.25 per ton for commercial haulers at the regional landfill off Livestock Road in Campbell County.

The last time Region 2000 increased waste disposal rates was 2017, when rates increased by $1.50 across the board.

A 3% merit-based salary increase also was included in the proposal.

Authority Director Clarke Gibson said the hope is the increase will help to continue their employee retention rate.

“It’s a pretty levelly funded budget, with no increases in fees,” Gibson said.

He said they expect cost-of-service fees to increase through fiscal year 2031 to around $35 to $36 per ton. Those increases likely are to begin in fiscal year 2022.

Not included in the budget is the much-debated $1.4 million of excess revenue, which according to the original contract, was intended to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell county for use of their airspace.

In its September meeting, the authority — a four-member authority made of representatives from Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg — reached a tie vote on distributing the funds. Because of that the funds will not be distributed but instead remain in a savings account until the members of the authority can come to agreement.

Region 2000 will next meet March 25 at the Central Virginia Planning District Commission’s offices in Lynchburg.

