The Region 2000 Services Authority heard the proposed $7 million fiscal year 2021 budget Wednesday, which includes no changes to service rates or tipping fees.
Current waste disposal rates are $30.25 per ton for members and $40.25 per ton for commercial haulers at the regional landfill off Livestock Road in Campbell County.
The last time Region 2000 increased waste disposal rates was 2017, when rates increased by $1.50 across the board.
A 3% merit-based salary increase also was included in the proposal.
Authority Director Clarke Gibson said the hope is the increase will help to continue their employee retention rate.
“It’s a pretty levelly funded budget, with no increases in fees,” Gibson said.
He said they expect cost-of-service fees to increase through fiscal year 2031 to around $35 to $36 per ton. Those increases likely are to begin in fiscal year 2022.
Not included in the budget is the much-debated $1.4 million of excess revenue, which according to the original contract, was intended to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell county for use of their airspace.
In its September meeting, the authority — a four-member authority made of representatives from Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg — reached a tie vote on distributing the funds. Because of that the funds will not be distributed but instead remain in a savings account until the members of the authority can come to agreement.
Region 2000 will next meet March 25 at the Central Virginia Planning District Commission’s offices in Lynchburg.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
