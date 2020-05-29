Once again, excess revenue — and the more than $1 million in undistributed money — was central to discussion at the Region 2000 Services Authority meeting Wednesday, which was held electronically.
Authority members delayed approval of the $7 million fiscal year 2021 budget until they can meet physically in June.
The authority operates the regional landfill on behalf of its members — Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg.
A much contested vote in September denied Lynchburg and Campbell County its annual payments of “excess revenue” — designed to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell for their landfill “airspace.”
Appomattox County and Nelson County voted against the distribution, ensuring a tied vote, and leaving the money in stasis. Though it is still being collected, approximately $373,247 to City of Lynchburg and $846,514 to Campbell County was not distributed, according to Authority Director Clark Gibson.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie, who sits on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, spoke during the public comment period at Wednesday’s meeting. He urged the authority to reconsider the September vote, and distribute the money to Campbell and Lynchburg.
“We are in unprecedented times. Right now, we are not able to meet in person. We know that people’s jobs are being effected, their livelihood is being effected, and all of our communities are going to face the reality of some hard difficulties ahead as we come through this,” Hardie said.
He said it was more essential than ever distribute the excess revenue, and was critical of the “infighting” on the authority that surrounds the topic.
“Ultimately it is going to hurt the citizens of Lynchburg and the citizens of Campbell in our current situation,” Hardie said.
Another Campbell County resident, Chris Amos, also spoke, and encouraged Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers and Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek — who represent their localities on the authority — to vote against any budget that does not distribute the funds.
The proposed budget includes no changes to service rates or tipping fees. It also includes a 3% merit-based salary increase, totaling about $28,564.
Authority members voiced a desire to see a proposed budget without the salary increase at the June meeting. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members said they were largely unable to approve across-the-board raises in their own localities, and that it would be unfair to support raises elsewhere.
Likewise, Rogers said he would object to a budget that does not include the distribution of excess revenue.
If the authority members fail to agree on a budget, it is unclear what the implications will be for the authority.
Authority Director Clarke Gibson said staff has presented the question to its council, and is waiting on a better explanation.
Also at its Wednesday meeting, the authority unanimously approved the installation of phase IV landfill gas collection system project at the Livestock Road Landfill.
The project will cost around $171,000, and be paid for using bond funds, and other budgetary surpluses.
Gibson said this is the next step in the expansion, and the system will continue to extract gas from phase IV of the landfill, with hopes to sell the gas in the future. Though the review of proposals for the sale and use of gas was tabled until the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are realized.
While odor issues have often been a topic of discussion surrounding the landfill, Gibson reported a 94% reduction in complaints as compared to the same 12-month period prior to the implementation of odor control measures at the landfill in 2016.
The landfill gas collection is among the odor control methods, as well as a perimeter vaporization odor neutralization system.
The authority will next meet June 10 to discuss the budget.
