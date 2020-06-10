At its Wednesday afternoon meeting, the Region 2000 Services Authority approved its $7 million fiscal year 2021 budget — though the much-contested $1.4 million in excess revenue remains undistributed to the city of Lynchburg and Campbell County, with the four member localities of the authority divided on the issue, and left in a stalemate.
The authority operates the regional landfill on behalf of its members — Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg. Each locality is represented by its city manager or county administrator.
Despite its annual distribution for the 10 years prior, a vote in September denied Lynchburg and Campbell County its annual payments of “excess revenue” for fiscal year 2019 — designed to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell for their landfill “airspace.”
With 30.6% of the $1.4 million in excess revenue intended for Lynchburg, and 69.4% intended for Campbell County, it represents about $400,000 and a little less than $1 million, respectively, in undistributed funds.
The vote resurfaced at the Wednesday meeting and yielded the same results.
Appomattox and Nelson county representatives again voted against the distribution of the fiscal year 2019 excess revenue, ensuring a tied vote and leaving the money in stasis.
Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams said she was not in a position to discuss the matter of excess revenue because of potential litigation from another member locality — referencing a March vote by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors to take legal action against the authority, as well as to take direct action against Appomattox County.
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter agreed with Adams, and said he would prefer not to discuss the issue further at that meeting if potential litigation is a concern.
The budget was approved by a 3-1 vote, with Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers voting against the budget because of the still undistributed excess revenue from 2019. While the approved budget does reflect the collection of the excess revenue, the vote to distribute would be scheduled for a future meeting.
Region 2000 Executive Director Gary Christie said the matter of fiscal year 2020 excess revenue will be voted on after the annual audit, likely sometime around September.
Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek did vote to approve the budget, despite not being in agreement with the “conversations regarding excess revenue.”
She also said she hopes to hold an authority work session in the next few months to discuss some of the authority’s recurring tensions, such as excess revenue.
“I think there is a great opportunity for us to sit at the table, rethink, have a conversation about any adjustments that might need to be made to the member use agreement, because clearly we are getting nowhere fast on certain components of the member use agreement,” Svrcek said.
She later called the situation “untenable,” and hoped a “more collegial, informal” conversation could allow for some give and take.
Rogers said although he is open to the meeting, the year gone by with more than $1 million withheld from Campbell County is hard to overlook. If the vote continues to tie, more money would likely accumulate as the annual funds are not distributed.
He said he hopes to hear more about Appomattox and Nelson’s rationale for their votes against distribution, and their thoughts on the way forward.
“I don’t have any confidence that we can work it out, given that we haven’t yet,” Rogers said.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie, who sits on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, and has been vocal about his disquiet with the actions of the authority, said he was disappointed with the decision of Appomattox and Nelson to withhold excess revenue.
“This is a time where we could certainly use that revenue to the benefit of our citizens and our businesses in Campbell County,” Hardie said. “Campbell County is being taken advantage of, and I don’t appreciate it.”
While the matter will be discussed more at a future meeting, Adams said her proposal would be to make excess revenue distribution “equal for all member localities.”
The approved budget includes no changes to service rates or tipping fees. The rate remains at $30.25 per ton for members, and $40.25 at the market rate.
Unless a work session is scheduled in the meantime, the authority will next meet on Aug. 26.
