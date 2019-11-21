By Rachel Mahoney
Nestled in the woods near Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, dozens of candles burned as a bell rang out loud and clear, once for each name called into the night.
“… Ashanti Carmon.”
“… Claire Legato.”
The names were those of transgender people around the world who died or were killed in sometimes brutal ways during the past year. Some names simply were “Unknown,” provoking a small murmur among the crowd huddled together in the dark.
It was a diverse crowd Thursday night, gathered in a belated vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance — the fifth service in the Lynchburg community for a group called Refuge.
“Thank you for taking time to be here, and to reflect, remember, honor and to commit to our trans family here in Lynchburg, here in the U.S. and worldwide,” coordinator Jesse Witt said to open the vigil. “We dedicate ourselves to locking arms with you during the lives that you live, standing with you while you have breath.”
Each Refuge, held irregularly every few months since April, has grown out of a Sunday morning class at First Community Church called LGBTQ+ Allies. There, Witt said the class creates a “safe space to brave space,” where LGBTQ people and allies can come together for discussions that sometimes morph into ideas for events out in the community — like the vigil — that can bring more people together.
Thursday’s vigil brought upwards of 40 people to talk about gender oppression and pray; through word and song and poem, and in Buddhist and Jewish and Choctaw tradition. Afterward, people filtered into the Common Grounds Café extension of Church of the Covenant — another partner church in Refuge — to read about the trans victims of violence, warm up with some coffee and enjoy fellowship.
“This was a great turnout…and people feel comfortable coming here,” said Onna McKlennon, a transgender woman who has been part of Refuge and the Sunday class.
Attending an LGBTQ event out in the open can be intimidating to some, and she theorized that the vigil was more comfortable for them in a setting like Thursday’s.
Eventually, Witt said class attendees want to establish Refuge and the Sunday class as a “social justice ministries hub” that can tie different marginalized social groups together in faith.
That notion, referred to as intersectionality, was one Vicente Gonzalez stressed during the vigil.
“It’s impossible to talk about what’s happening with transgender people without talking about poverty, without talking about racism, without talking about immigration and the prison system,” Gonzalez said. “…There’s still a lot of work to do; we still need to learn to work closer with black communities, with Latino communities to help all transgender people.”
A majority of the transgender people killed in the U.S. are women of color, according to statistics from multiple organizations, which rang true for the past year.
McKlennon said the vigil and other Refuge sessions have been a great chance for people to find solace in spirituality and each other — she’s met plenty of new faces.
“It’s an opportunity for a lot of LGBTQ people to come and connect with spirituality that they may have felt estranged from because of the way their church treated them, or family treated them, or maybe they have just simply not felt on good terms with God or with whomever,” she said.
“…Some people have been kicked out of churches and families both, and it’s just hard to get that connection back easily,” she continued. “I mean, I had lots of long arguments with God, too — eventually I came back, but it was years before I came back.”
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
