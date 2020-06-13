Lynchburg police officers were the subject of more than 200 formal complaints between 2015 and 2019, according to department records.
But the details of those complaints — and the identity of the officers at the center of the allegations — have largely remained unavailable to the public as part of a longstanding department practice.
Now, as calls for greater police accountability grow in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police last month, Lynchburg residents and lawmakers are reevaluating the role of local oversight in law enforcement.
At protests across the city in recent days, including one attended by several hundred people at Miller Park on June 6, demonstrators have demanded change, with some calling for a more transparent police department.
“The community should be more informed. If someone has filed a complaint, then we want to know what the resolution is,” said Farley Dickey, a Lynchburg resident and the president of Black Lives Matter of Central Virginia. “I think that would ease a lot of pain in the community.”
Annual department reports and internal memos obtained by The News & Advance show citizens and LPD employees filed 102 complaints alleging police misconduct and 103 complaints alleging demeanor or performance violations between 2015 and 2019.
Misconduct allegations can range from police corruption to the excessive use of force by officers. Demeanor or performance violations are those that run counter to the department's code of conduct.
The reports and memos show that of the 205 total complaints, 16 misconduct allegations and 39 demeanor and performance complaints were sustained, meaning internal affairs investigators found significant evidence to prove the allegation. Just two complaints ultimately triggered a review of department policies.
Police officials and union leaders say the complaints stem from just a small fraction of officer interactions with the public and don't accurately represent the profession as a whole. They point to department documents showing that Lynchburg officers logged nearly 300,000 service call interactions since 2015.
Still, activists believe greater transparency is needed to maintain trust between law enforcement and the community they serve.
"We have already witnessed what stems from the lack of accountability. We already witnessed what happens when there is a lack of trust between the police and community. That is the global unrest that you are witnessing today," Christian Glover-Tucker, an organizer for Black Lives Matter — Lynchburg, said.
The annual reports and internal memos offer few details about the vast majority of officer complaints. They do, however, shed light on a handful of misconduct allegations regarding race and gender bias.
In October 2016, for instance, a female police recruit filed a complaint alleging a male officer made an inappropriate racial comment to her during a training exercise, according to one memo.
An investigation later determined the male officer violated the department’s rules of conduct. As a result, the officer received a written reprimand and was required to undergo remedial training. His status as an instructor was suspended for six months.
The complaint is the only example of an accusation of racial bias between 2015 and 2019 to be confirmed by an internal probe. Four other allegations of racial bias against officers were determined to be unfounded.
It is unclear if the disciplined officer is still employed by the LPD or if he is still training new recruits. The documents do not identify the officer by name.
Lynchburg police have the power to release more detailed records. The Virginia Freedom of Information Act gives law enforcement agencies wide discretion in making internal documents public, according to Lynchburg City Attorney Walter Erwin.
“It's the police chief’s call,” he said.
Erwin, however, noted a separate state law governing data collection and dissemination mandates that public officials must have a legitimate purpose before releasing internal records.
Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and his predecessors have traditionally withheld personnel records, citing privacy concerns.
In response to recent protests across the nation and city, police brass are now reassessing how the department releases complaint information, according to police spokesperson Carrie Dungan.
“We are in the process of working with our community partners to determine the best way to share this information going forward,” Dungan said.
Mayor Treney Tweedy has said she is open to local police reform and has called on city residents to lead the effort. But it is still unclear if a majority of city council will coalesce around specific policy changes.
In an interview, at-large council member Beau Wright said council should consider impaneling an independent civilian review board to oversee Lynchburg police.
“We should have as transparent a government as possible,” Wright said. “Folks are calling for more transparency and I think it is our duty to investigate and see what we can do there.”
Wright pointed to the police review board established in Charlottesville in the wake of the 2017 Unite the Right Rally as a potential model for Lynchburg to emulate. The eight-member body is tasked with scrutinizing police practices and reviewing internal investigations but it does not have the power to dictate policy changes within the department.
For years, the LPD has relied on a police advisory group to receive community feedback and to provide updates to department policy. But the group‘s meetings are closed to the public and the participants are hand selected by police officials.
Sgt. Brian Smith, a veteran Lynchburg police officer and the president of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, which represents local law enforcement officers, said civilian oversight in the form of a review board would set a “dangerous precedent.”
“These civilians are not trained in legal issues and they're not trained in the use of force,” Smith said. “They're not police officers and they may not understand why a certain application of force was used. It may not look good from an untrained eye, but there are things that are justified.”
The Blue Ridge Chapter, which is barred from collective bargaining under state law, recently endorsed council members Jeff Helgeson and Sterling Wilder in their successful re-election bids.
Smith said the LPD already has a robust internal process to investigate citizen complaints and is well positioned to identify a pattern of abuse among the more than 170 officers employed by the city.
Despite his skepticism about a review board, Smith said he is not entirely opposed to reform.
“We are not against finding a better way to do something or to examine it to see if there's something that we're doing that is wrong, immoral or unethical,” Smith said. “We do a very good job of policing ourselves. But just to do it for the sake of doing it based on emotion, obviously, we don't stand behind that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.