‘Yesterday one, and today, two more sick goldfinches,” a reader wrote last week.
“They seem to be disoriented, hop around and fall from a perch. The one yesterday was easily approached and it perched on my finger. One eye was swollen shut.”
This birdwatcher is seeing classic symptoms of house finch eye disease, which also affects goldfinches, purple finches and evening and pine grosbeaks, all members of the family Fringillidae.
We had the same problem at our feeders a few weeks ago. Michael and I participate in Cornell University’s Project FeederWatch program, which encourages bird watchers to check the eyes of finches for the disease. That’s why I noticed one house finch and two goldfinches with swollen eyes.
We took the feeders down, cleaned them with a 10 percent bleach solution and then left them down for several days until the sick birds dispersed. We also raked the area under the feeders.
Infected birds have red, swollen, runny or crusty eyes. In extreme cases, the birds become essentially blind and have trouble feeding.
According to Cornell, these birds often stay on the ground, under the feeder, trying to find seeds. If the infected bird dies, it is usually not from the conjunctivitis itself, but rather from starvation, exposure or predation.
Although infected birds have swollen eyes, the disease is primarily a respiratory infection caused by a unique strain of the bacterium Mycoplasma gallisepticum, which is a common pathogen in domestic turkeys and chickens.
The infection, which was first documented by Project FeederWatch participants in Washington, D.C. in 1994, poses no known health threat to humans.
This citizen-based science was critical in identifying an increasingly common disease, which has now been reported throughout most of eastern North America, as far north as Quebec, Canada, as far south as Florida, and as far west as California.
Cornell estimates that 5 to 10% of house finches have the disease, and because house finches are abundant, it doesn’t yet pose a big threat to the species. Still, it’s best to limit the spread of the disease when you see a sick bird.
My other finch question last week was a typical one: “Am I seeing house finches or purple finches?”
These two species are difficult to distinguish without a fair amount of practice, but the vast majority of the time we see house finches here.
Purple finches generally stay north of Virginia, except during “irruption” years, when northern food sources are scarce. This year was apparently not an irruption year.
Michael and I often have a pair or two of purple finches visit in the winter, but we didn’t see any this year. None were reported on the 2019 Lynchburg Bird Club Christmas Bird Count, though a handful have been seen during 18 of the last 20 years.
Once you’ve seen a few purple finches, it becomes easier to distinguish. Male house finches have brown stripes all over, while male purple finches have more solid purplish red and a clean white patch on the lower belly.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
