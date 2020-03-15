Sweet Briar and Randolph colleges Sunday announced they would move courses online.
Randolph College in Lynchburg will move all classes online March 23 through April 3. All school-related events during that time are canceled, according to a Randolph College news release issued Sunday afternoon. The news comes just days after the college announced it would extend spring break until March 20 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
In an email from Sweet Briar College, officials said the school “has transitioned to remote learning and all on-campus events have been postponed at this time” but provided no further information.
In a letter to students, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said although the safest place for students to be is at home, the college is making exceptions for students who cannot return home.
“... Some of you may not be able to return home on such short notice; for others returning home represents a real hardship. Thus, any student with an extenuating circumstance should fill out the COVID-19 Special Accommodations Request Form to request permission to live on campus during this initial period of online instruction. For those who are permitted to stay on campus, the operating principle will be to maintain physical distance from others.”
Bateman said no gatherings will be allowed on campus during this time and all communication will come through email. Students are asked to check their accounts regularly for updates. Those with questions are asked to visit: www.randolphcollege.edu/COVID19.
Amy Trent is the Managing Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.