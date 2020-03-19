Randolph College announced Thursday that its May 17 commencement ceremony will be postponed, following the guidance against large gatherings amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Spring 2020 classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester and students will not return to campus, the college's President Brad Bateman said in a message to students and families Thursday.
"... It was our sincere hope that we would be able to bring everyone back together on campus before the end of the academic year," Bateman said. "But as this week has unfolded, it has become increasingly clear that the COVID-19 virus is not going to be abated rapidly enough for this to happen."
Bateman's letter does not speculate if the ceremony will be rescheduled for the summer or fall.
