A few months removed from the equestrian program’s end, Randolph College has sold the riding center that was home to the school’s horses and practice facilities.
According to online property records, Randolph College sold the 104-acre area on Hawkins Mill Road to Coffee Road LLC for $1.3 million at the end of June.
In an emailed statement, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said the school’s board of trustees agreed proceeds from the sale of the center will be used for capital projects in the athletics program.
“As we have said many times before, it was a difficult decision to close the center, but it was also a necessary one,” Bateman said in the statement.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Coffee Road LLC’s registered agent, Jane Blickenstaff, said she and the LLC members are “in the baby stages” of deciding what to do with the property, which includes the barn and practice facilities Randolph used for the program.
Blickenstaff said they’d met with an engineering company to discuss next steps for the property, adding there are “three or four different options” of what to do with it, though she declined to elaborate before a decision had been made.
The sale of the riding center followed the end of Randolph’s equestrian program in May, when two riders competed at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association national show. Nationals served as the final event for the program, which was eliminated by the school’s board.
The board voted to shut down the program last July, citing high operating cost and low enrollment in the program, but allowed the riders, horses and coaches a final season of competition.
“We are proud of our riders for finishing their season with strength and grace,” Bateman’s statement reads.
According to Randolph officials, the school would have had to pay out $7.3 million to make the facility self-sustaining and to cover deferred maintenance costs at the facility.
Riders and alumni of the riding program worked to raise money to cover such costs, they said, but they weren’t able to raise the required amount from the time they learned of the program’s possible closure in winter 2018 to the board’s decision in the summer.
The number of riders in the program dwindled by more than 30 over the past few years. Following the announcement of the program’s imminent closure, the 2018-19 roster featured around 20 riders.
Chris Mitchell, who served as the program’s coach and facility director, worked to find new homes for the 20-plus horses that were part of the program during the school year that recently wrapped up.
Randolph’s riding program was one of the most successful athletic teams the school offers.
Riders over the years captured four Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships — including one in 2018, which marked the first time any Randolph team had won an ODAC crown since men’s soccer did it in 2011.
The program also ends with three national championship appearances as a team, multiple appearances for individuals at nationals — including Molly McLaughlin (novice fences) and Kirby Tidmore (Cacchione Cup), who both placed sixth in their events, this year — countless regional medal winners and more than 60 all-ODAC riders.