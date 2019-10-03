Randolph College officials reached out to students Thursday to condemn hate-related vandalism discovered on campus this week.
According to a letter Randolph College President Bradley Bateman sent to students, someone defaced a restroom in Wright Hall. He does not provide details of the vandalism but writes that Randolph College experienced "two incidents of hate crimes on campus" last spring as well.
The FBI defines hate crimes as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”
In the letter, Bateman calls the behavior "reprehensible," a violation of policies and a "direct threat to the safety and well-being of every member of our community."
According to the letter the incidents are being investigated and those with information are asked to reach out to administrators.
"This new incident does not shake my faith in our community, but it disgusts me for its violation of what we stand for. We are better than the outbursts of the person(s) committing these hate crimes," Bateman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.