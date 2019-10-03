Randolph College officials reached out to students Thursday to condemn hate-related vandalism discovered on campus this week.

According to a letter Randolph College President Bradley Bateman sent to students, someone defaced a restroom in Wright Hall. He does not provide details of the vandalism but writes that Randolph College experienced "two incidents of hate crimes on campus" last spring as well. 

The FBI defines hate crimes as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” 

In the letter, Bateman calls the behavior "reprehensible," a violation of policies and a "direct threat to the safety and well-being of every member of our community."

According to the letter the incidents are being investigated and those with information are asked to reach out to administrators. 

"This new incident does not shake my faith in our community, but it disgusts me for its violation of what we stand for. We are better than the outbursts of the person(s) committing these hate crimes," Bateman said. 

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments