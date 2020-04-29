Randolph College announced Wednesday a shift from the traditional semester-long course model of curriculum to allow students to focus more deeply on fewer courses at a time.
Beginning in the fall of 2021, instead of taking five three-credit-hour courses in a 15-week semester, Randolph College students will take two four-credit-hour courses at a time during two seven-week sessions. An academic year will be comprised of four seven-week sessions, with two and a half days for finals following each session.
Bradley Bateman, president of Randolph College, said the decision to transition to the new model came after college administrators and faculty began discussing student retention in 2018. Bateman said members of the faculty suggested moving from requiring five classes per semester to four and took it one step further by suggesting students focus on two classes at a time.
Bateman said the college compiled a committee for the new model and members researched, studied and made plans for the implementation of the curriculum.
“When you look at the evidence and the evidence tells you that students retain more information and that the objective measures of learning improve with a shorter, more focused learning period, you have to ask yourself, ‘Why wouldn’t you make the change?’” Bateman said. “If you can improve your education, improve the delivery for your students, why wouldn’t you do that?”
According to Gary Dop, an English professor at the college and member of the implementation committee for the new “TAKE2” curriculum, the college’s academic calendar won’t see much change. The two sessions per semester will be followed by a weeklong break, correlating with the traditional fall and spring breaks.
Dop said classes will either meet four days a week for 75-minute sessions, or twice a week for 150 minutes per day. The decision to hold certain classes four days per week or two days per week will be made on a course-by-course basis, he said.
Dop said he teaches a literature class that will most likely be held four days a week for shorter periods each day because it is primarily lecture-based. His creative writing class, he said, offers more opportunity for interaction and discussion that would benefit from a longer class period twice a week.
In order to allow time for extracurricular activities, community engagement and a “cognitive break,” no classes will be held on Wednesdays.
Dop said he hopes the plan will enhance student learning by distributing courses and allowing them to focus more closely on two courses rather than dividing their attention across five subjects. Students were part of the discussion too, Dop said, as student representatives were part of the committee and faculty on the committee were encouraged to informally gather feedback from students in their classes.
The new model will allow professors to teach one or two courses per session, instead of three classes in a semester, giving them more time to be accessible to students outside of class time.
“In this model, students are so much more able to dive deeply, focus and learn,” Dop said. “I am really, really excited about what we’re building.”
