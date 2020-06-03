Randolph College 05

Randolph College has announced plans to alter its fall academic calendar in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school announced Friday it will begin fall classes Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 31, students will leave campus for the semester at Thanksgiving break and exams will be online following Thanksgiving.

Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said the college’s COVID-19 Task Force has been working over the past few months to develop a course of action regarding bringing students back for the fall semester. Bateman said while classes were moved online for much of the spring 2020 semester, student feedback showed that they want to be back on campus.

The college decided to alter its fall calendar in order to minimize the amount of students on campus during predicted risk times for COVID-19 and flu seasons. Fall classes will begin Aug. 24 and students will return home for the semester on Nov. 20, with online finals following the Thanksgiving break ends on Nov. 29.

“This schedule allows us to conduct the majority of classes on campus and eliminates the risks associated with students traveling away from campus and returning shortly after, potentially bringing the coronavirus back with them,” Bateman said.

In addition, Bateman said the college will take several other steps to ensure the health of its students and community members including physical distancing roles, cleaning protocols, mask requirements, changes to food services and other measures. Bateman urged the Randolph College to remain flexible as plans are still subject to change regarding state or federal regulations. ​

