For one Amherst couple, care for a local feral cat this summer turned into some potentially major medical concerns and a lesson learned.
Months ago, a gray-and-white cat ended up in the Amherst subdivision where Sharon Mills Speas lives, meowing for attention. She said she put out notes on social media, thinking someone had dropped him off in the area, and fed him to bring his weight up.
Mills Speas said she's also one of several people who visit the former Amherst mill nearby to try and care for the numerous feral cats there.
“Kitty,” as Mills Speas and her husband came to call him, roamed among them and settled in by using a cat door into their kitchen they had for another cat they owned. He would stop in to their Mill Race Drive home from time to time, eating and resting before heading back outside.
Mills Speas said he wasn’t cuddly and never used their litter box but would sometimes roam around their home while he stopped in. When local animal control officers set a trap for him, he didn’t bite.
In late August, Mills Speas noticed the feral cat appeared to be sick and took him to a Lynchburg veterinary office to be looked at. “Kitty” ended up dying at the vet’s office and, after his remains were sent for testing, was found to have rabies on Sept. 4.
Rabies, a fatal disease, is transmitted by infected saliva entering an open wound. Jim Bowles, environmental health manager with the Lynchburg office of the Virginia Department of Health, said the state generally sees rabid cats more often than dogs.
Most of the rabies encountered in the greater Lynchburg area is found in wild animals, he said. Pet vaccinations will prevent further transmission of the disease.
“The first thing really is don’t handle animals that you don’t know,” Bowles said.
If someone suspects they’ve handled an animal with rabies, like Mills Speas and her husband did, Bowles said they should take preventative measures as soon as possible by contacting their local Virginia Department of Health office, animal control officers or their physician.
Knowing rabies is fatal and unpreventable once the first symptoms start to show, Mills Speas said she contacted Lynchburg General Hospital and received prompt, “instrumental” advice from a doctor there. While she didn’t recall being bitten or having open wounds while taking care of him, she said they had cleaned up his vomit on occasion. The family dog was already vaccinated and only needed a booster shot to protect against the disease.
Mills Speas and her husband ended up getting the series of four shots from the emergency room in Lynchburg over the course of two weeks. Those shots can cost around $3,800, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mills Speas said she hasn’t been billed for them yet, but expects she’ll need to talk with her insurance company to try and mitigate the costs.
“It was life or death; we had to go,” she said.
Ryan Ball, chief animal control officer with the Lynchburg Police Department, said even a small cat scratch bears the risk of transferring rabies, since cats will lick their paws.
"You're always going to run a risk ... if you take in a cat, where you could be bringing rabies into your house," he said.
From now on, Mills Speas said they’ll only need a booster shot if they run into an animal with rabies again.
“I have friends that feed feral cats and gave them a heads up to be careful,” she said.
She still stops by the Mill to drop off food for the cats there, but minds her distance from them.
