Queen Anne house proved to be a blank slate for couple

Dave Preston always loved the look of a Queen Anne-style home, with its ornate woodwork and asymmetrical facade.
For the carpenter who specializes in restoring old homes, the challenge of restoring a circa-1894 house in Lynchburg’s Diamond Hill was intriguing.
Finding the right house, however, proved a challenge for Preston and his wife, Julie.
This notion of moving east and reviving a long-neglected property to its former grandeur came for Dave and Julie on a visit to his parents’ home in Montana.
On the coffee table sat a magazine featuring a program in Lynchburg where the city offered dilapidated houses of historic or architectural significance for $1, on the condition it be restored to livable condition within a set period of time.
The thought of embarking on such an adventure proved alluring.
“We are from the Colorado area so we hadn’t seen this kind of history ever, or this architecture ever, really,” Julie said.
In 2001, with their daughter about to graduate from college and their son stationed in the Persian Gulf, the couple came to Lynchburg to tour several homes in the program but nothing quite fit. Finally, they put an offer on a home in Diamond Hill, sold their Colorado house and made the move.
But before they could close, the deal fell through.
The Prestons found themselves temporarily homeless and living in a camper at the Peaks of Otter, renting a hotel room every few days for showers and laundry while they searched for the right project.
“What was so interesting is that the house we were looking at initially, it wasn’t nearly as good as this house,” Julie said. “It was definitely providential. … It’s just the perfect house for us.”
The couple’s beloved Queen Anne on Harrison Street was designed by architect E.G. Frye for drug store owner C.H.S. Snead. The original plans for the home had been lost in a fire.
“It’s amazing how detailed this whole house is,” said Dave, who owns Lynchburg-based Vintage Woodwork and Integrity Home Inspections. “It’s very intricate. It’s an amazing house.”
When the couple settled in Lynchburg, neither worked and instead spent the entire first year trying to save their new home by fixing the secret gutters that had caused leakage so profound the roof had rotted down to the eaves. The siding was decayed, as was the wood lath the plaster walls clung to. The floor took water damage and even the beam holding up the house on its foundation was damaged.
“If it wasn’t in a historic district, it would have been condemned,” Dave said.
Decades of neglect had taken its toll and the couple had years of work ahead of them to stabilize and then restore the grand home.
“That took everything we had,” Julie said. “I think it was that second year we got jobs. It’s like, ‘OK, this is gonna take a while.’”
In those first two years, every improvement the Prestons made was virtually invisible. Dave rebuilt the hidden gutters, constructing them out of copper to reduce maintenance. He replaced the rafters and roof decking, as well as the fascia, which joins the walls and the projecting eaves.
Dave removed the door to the upstairs apartment, which sat right next to the front door, and replaced it with a window. As he worked to reconfigure that area, he discovered the original arched entryway had been covered over, so he exposed it.
The grand staircase itself was collapsing, so he shored up the stairs before reworking the plaster and wood to match the original panel pattern. He reconfigured an awkward handrail and added a newel post — a metal sculpture of a woman reaching up as flowers grow above her.
“Everything we do, we try to make it appear as though it was original or that the builder would be pleased if he saw it,” Dave said.
To the left of that grand staircase and separated by pocket doors is the parlor, Dave and Julie’s first attempt at creating a formal space.
Painted a rich maroon color, the parlor’s centerpiece is an ornate mantle Dave designed. The traditional framing around the fireplace rises up to the ceiling and is lined by rose appliques creating a sort of picture frame for the portrait of Dave’s great grandmother that was painted by his great grandfather, who immigrated from Italy after winning a contest to paint the Boston Opera house ceiling.
The parlor is lined by seven-stage crown molding. In some old houses, wood appointments like molding have been stripped over the decades but in this house, it never was installed.
“It was a blank slate for me,” Dave said. “...I could see where I wanted to go.”
Julie added, “We were so delighted to find out this house didn’t have all the interior details. It allowed Dave to just step in and do his stuff, so it’s been really cool to see what he’s done with it.”
The couple’s second attempt at formal was the dining room, where Dave created a coffered ceiling.
“We started with the size of the table dead center in the middle of the room and then worked out from there,” Dave said. “It took me three days to build; it took me almost three weeks to paint.”
That room also features crown molding, this time 14-stage. The original built-in china cabinets hold the couple’s dishes, which served as their inspiration for the royal blue paint that features a subtle stripe pattern created with different glosses of the same color paint.
Dave reconfigured the main hallway on the first floor because he said it was so large it gave the house an institutional feel. Changing the hallways on both floors gave him the room to create closets and other needed spaces.
One thing Julie has found fascinating about their home is the way the architect created avenues for light and air to flow through the house. In the days without air conditioning, good airflow was essential for comfort.
The architect, Frye, achieved this with transom windows above the interior doors, which opened after Dave scraped caked-on paint from the glass and hinges.
The decades of neglect had damaged the kitchen so badly Julie said one could see the water tower on the hill through the back kitchen wall.
The 1993 straight line wind storm that tore through Lynchburg damaged the house, tearing three chimneys from its roof, two of which landed in the yard and one crashed into the house.
Dave removed the old brick work from the kitchen chimney the stem had damaged, giving him the space to move the couple’s 1905 gas stove three feet closer to the wall for space around the island counter. That old stove is a conversation piece, as visitors share their memories of similar stoves from their grandparents’ homes.
Hidden in the island, though, is a modern oven.
Julie noted the window above the sink once extended to the floor. When the couple first purchased the house, the sink plumbing could be seen from the backyard. That was rectified in the remodel, when the couple installed a double drainboard porcelain sink that weighs some 300 pounds.
Upstairs, Dave reconfigured the master bedroom into a suite with a walk-in closet and two-chamber bathroom by taking some space from the large hallway upstairs. The couple’s bedroom window looks toward the Peaks of Otter.
“We love mountains,” Dave said. “We called it the tree fort because we’re so high up.”
All of the master bathroom cabinets were built in the house except Julie’s vanity. Dave initially planned to convert the piece of furniture to a sink, but Julie stopped him because she liked the surface.
“We wanted to be able to feel like we could shut the door and be able to stay up here if we put a microwave and a coffee pot here,” Julie said of the couple’s bedroom. “Just to be able to hang here for a good period of time like a home away from home — only it is our home.”
The attic space still is a work in progress, but will become a studio space used for painting sessions, drum circles and Julie’s dance and exercise classes.
“You’ll have to use your imagination because we’re not quite done yet,” Dave said, adding a small half bath is in the works for the attic as well.
The vaulted part of the attic comes up into four main hips where anchors will be set for Julie to do bungee fitness classes. The walls will be lined with mirrors for dance space, and the attic has been insulated to keep noise from disturbing the rest of the house.
Julie plans to conduct classes, such as Bungee fitness, in the space for her business, Radiant Life Portal.
“We’re getting ready to start using our house as a historic venue,” Julie said. “It is called The Upper Room. … We’re gonna be doing some workshops and things.”
The roof is made of decorative Buckingham slate. After every fifth row, the pattern changes to what Dave described as a fish tail look.
One of the posts capping that roof is made from light fixtures and a bundt cake pan.
When the couple closed on the house, the woman who lived there removed several light fixtures. The couple’s realtor made her return them and Dave turned them into an appointment on the roof, with the help of Julie’s cake pan. The structure stretches more than five feet, but from the ground, it doesn’t look quite that tall.
When the Prestons purchased the house, its siding had been painted a dull yellow and brown. Now painted primarily a slate blue, with maroon and white accents, the house has a substantially more inviting facade.
The maroon appointments against the white trim show off the gingerbread details Frye incorporated in his design and highlight the stained glass windows.
“We had a guy, he was living here on the street two blocks down, he pulled up and stopped and got out of his truck. He said he’s lived here for 22 years and he had never seen those dots on the front of the building because they were all brown. …
“I’m a detail person so when I saw those, I knew I had to emphasize them. It takes a little bit of patience to paint that kind of stuff but I’m usually up to the challenge.”
Wrapping around that intricate gingerbread facade is an expansive front porch where the Prestons like to eat meals. On a sunny day, you might even find Dave taking a nap there in front the house he worked to save from the wrecking ball.
Queen Anne house proved to be a blank slate for couple
Welcome Home Prestons 30
Welcome Home Prestons 27
Welcome Home Prestons 01
Welcome Home Prestons 02
Welcome Home Prestons 03
Welcome Home Prestons 04
Welcome Home Prestons 05
Welcome Home Prestons 06
Welcome Home Prestons 07
Welcome Home Prestons 08
Welcome Home Prestons 09
Welcome Home Prestons 10
Welcome Home Prestons 11
Welcome Home Prestons 12
Welcome Home Prestons 13
Welcome Home Prestons 14
Welcome Home Prestons 15
Welcome Home Prestons 16
Welcome Home Prestons 17
Welcome Home Prestons 18
Welcome Home Prestons 19
Welcome Home Prestons 20
Welcome Home Prestons 21
Welcome Home Prestons 22
Welcome Home Prestons 23
Welcome Home Prestons 24
Welcome Home Prestons 25
Welcome Home Prestons 26
Welcome Home Prestons 28
Welcome Home Prestons 29
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Carrie Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Know a house that should be featured? Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.